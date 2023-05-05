Miami GP practice RED-FLAGGED after Hulkenberg crash

Dan Davis

Friday 5 May 2023 20:59 - Updated: 20:59

The first practice session ahead of the Miami Grand Prix was brought to a premature halt after Nico Hulkenberg crashed and brought out the red flags.

With just over 25 minutes of the session remaining, Hulkenberg visibly lost his grip exiting turn three and spun backwards into a wall with a heavy shunt.

Summing up the incident succinctly over team radio, the driver said: "****, I lost it."

Prior to that, the German had been showing decent pace – with Hulkenberg sitting atop the timesheets after the first half hour of the session.

The F1 veteran, who replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas after the son of legend Michael was involved in a series of heavy shunts last year, ended up in the wall to bring his session to an early end.

After a nine-minute delay, the green flags were waved again, allowing the action to resume.

