Magui Corceiro breaks silence on Lando Norris relationship
Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro's relationship has finally been made Instagram official with the Portuguese actress sharing a loved up snap of the pair for the first time.
Corceiro is a model, actor and influencer, starring in several Portuguese TV dramas while the 23-year-old boasts 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
In 2023, she was named the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal by Forbes Portugal and is the co-founder of swimwear brand MISSUS.
To F1 audiences however, she first came to prominence when she was spotted driving with Norris, and there were reports about their on-off relationship since then.
It appeared that their relationship had become official at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, where Corceiro supported race-winner Norris and has been a frequent paddock guest during his title campaign.
Lando and Magui hard launch relationship
Corceiro joined Norris' family last time out at the Abu Dhabi GP, celebrating the Brit's maiden drivers' championship and was photographed in the wild after party celebrations that evening.
Despite Norris confirming the pair were official to Vogue in September, both have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, particularly on Instagram.
In fact, neither had posted a picture of one another throughout the two years they had been linked, until Corceiro broke her silence the Monday after Norris' title win.
The 23-year-old posted a natural selfie of the pair squeezed in an embrace, and wrote in the caption: "My little world champion."
