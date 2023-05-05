Defiant Verstappen insists he will NOT change despite social media stick

Dan McCarthy

Friday 5 May 2023 21:33

Max Verstappen has hit back at critics and has vowed to carry on spekaing his mind ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had a disagreement with George Russell in parc ferme after the sprint race in Azerbaijan last weekend, following contact on the opening lap.

Verstappen's Red Bull was left with a damaged sidepod and he could only finish the sprint race third behind Sergio Perez and Ferrari man Charles Leclerc.

He furiously called George Russell a "d***head" following the incident with the Englishman then accusing the world champion of spitting his "dummy out".

The ever-bullish Verstappen is not backing down however, telling De Telegraaf: “You know, I just say what I think and keep doing it."

Champ to do things his way

Verstappen has occasionally been criticised in the past for a lack of maturity both on and off the track with Sky pundit Rachel Brookes claiming the Dutchman was going back to his "old ways".

The 25-year-old dominated the 2022 season in record-breaking fashion but looks like he will be challenged much more closely this year.

He is only six points ahead of Sergio Perez in the Drivers Championship standings after the Red Bull pair won two races each from the first four.

Verstappen looks on as Perez wins in Baku

As a result, the pressure will no doubt increase on Verstappen this year as he seeks to join an exclusive club of drivers to win three championship titles in a row, along with Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and his great rival Lewis Hamilton.

He has suggested that it is not his business if people continue to have a pop at him, adding: "If people have a problem with that, that's their problem."

He also made a reference to the stick he received from Russell fans on social media saying it was “Especially from English people, I think."

READ MORE: Ted Kravitz: The Notebook star who made Max Verstappen mad