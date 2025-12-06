Abu Dhabi 2021 Part 2? FIA under pressure ahead of F1 title showdown

I think we're all hoping that this year's thrilling title battle is decided on track by some brilliant racing this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but what if it's not?

What if we get a scenario where, I don't know, Lando Norris is in fourth, Max Verstappen is leading the race, and the FIA stewards let lapped cars pass between Norris and whoever is in third during a safety car period, but only those lapped cars?

Okay, that is a weirdly specific Abu Dhabi 2021 reference, of course, and is very unlikely to happen again given that the 'lunatic' (as Toto Wolff described him) race director Michael Masi is no longer working for the FIA.

But let's say a controversial penalty, like the one given to Oscar Piastri at the Brazilian GP, is what stops one of the drivers from challenging for the title. Are we likely to see changes to the drivers standards guidelines for 2026?

Well, the FIA confirmed ahead of the Qatar GP weekend that no changes would be made for the final two race weekends of the season, following a discussion around that Piastri penalty and four other specific incidents, and that statement followed a meeting between the FIA and all 20 drivers on the grid.

So, all's fair and agreed ahead of the title showdown, and drivers only have themselves to blame if they are slammed with a 10-second time penalty by race stewards.

But, with this being the first final race title showdown since that fateful day in 2021, I can't help thinking that something is going to go wrong again.

What happened at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP?

He may be going for his fifth championship title up against British driver Norris this weekend, but Verstappen's maiden title came at the expense of another British driver in seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The pair went into the final race of the season level on points, and for much of the 58-lap race, it was looking like Hamilton would canter to a record-breaking eighth world title.

But, Nicholas Latifi's late crash saw a safety car be deployed, and Verstappen dived into the pits with nothing to lose to make sure he was on fresh tyres in case there was an opportunity to attack Hamilton.

There were several lapped cars between the leaders, which prevented Verstappen from being right on Hamilton's tail but, towards the end of the safety car period, Masi decided to let those cars through to unlap themselves, but not the rest of the lapped cars further down the field.

It was a huge injustice, and one that led to the sacking of Masi from his position, but nonetheless Verstappen still had to get past Hamilton.

And on the last lap of the last race of the season, he did just that, passing the Brit and racing away with the race win and, ultimately, the championship.

Why there is extra scrutiny on the FIA this weekend

The FIA race stewards have to be spot on with their decision-making this weekend, with fans likely watching them like a hawk throughout the weekend with it being the first final race title showdown since that decision was made.

On top of that, this time there is three drivers going for the title - the first time there's been more than two drivers going for it at the final race since 2010 - and that brings added pressure for F1's governing body.

If Verstappen finds himself in a position where he's in first and Norris is down in third, knowing that he would need to be fourth in order for the Dutchman to win the title, he may well try some sneaky tactics as Hamilton did in 2016 against Nico Rosberg.

While everything Hamilton did that day was completely legal, the FIA race stewards will have to be on it to ensure that's the case this weekend, and I have full confidence that we will not see a repeat of the debacle that was Abu Dhabi 2021.

