Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FREE

Here is how you can catch all the highlights from the F1 action at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for FREE on Channel 4.

F1 is in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final race of the 2025 season, and there is still plenty to play for.

For the first time since the 2010 season, the Yas Marina Circuit will play host to a title showdown between more than two drivers, with McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and four-time world champion Max Verstappen going for the title.

Norris leads the way, with a 12-point advantage over Verstappen, while Piastri is four points further back, 16 points from the top of the championship.

It means that Norris only needs to finish on the podium to make absolutely sure of a maiden title, even if Verstappen wins the race.

We will either have a new name on the trophy in Norris or Piastri, or a very familiar name on there, with Verstappen chasing what would be a record-equalling fifth consecutive championship.

Should you miss the live action from the competitive sessions in Abu Dhabi, then here is how you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4 for free.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Qualifying has been crucial at many race weekends in 2025 due to the difficulties that many drivers have had overtaking in the turbulent air caused by the car in front, so the battle for pole position on Saturday will be vital for our three championship protagonists.

Channel 4 will show highlights of Saturday's qualifying session at 6:35pm GMT, where Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Piastri's manager Mark Webber, and Billy Monger bring us a 90-minute highlights package.

Then, on Sunday, attentions will switch to the grand prix, where the points are on offer and we will find out who will be the 2025 drivers' champion.

Once again, Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Billy Monger are at the Yas Marina Circuit for Channel 4, and will bring a bumper 150-minute highlights show of the season-defining race.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Abu Dhabi, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren pull out of Abu Dhabi media duties as driver slams ‘unacceptable’ team orders

Related