F1 championship leader Lando Norris has admitted that he 'would love' for team orders to be called by McLaren at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brit is 12 points ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen with just Abu Dhabi left on the calendar, but his team-mate Oscar Piastri is 16 points away from the title as things stand, meaning things could get messy at McLaren on Sunday.

All Norris needs to do to win the championship is finish on the podium, regardless of when his rivals cross the line, but there are also a plethora of ways the Brit could also lose the title.

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 408 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

Naturally, the topic of whether team orders could come in to play at McLaren has been raised frequently this week, and the team have sent out rather mixed messages on their approach.

In Thursday's FIA press conference, Norris claimed the team had not discussed the matter, but the following morning, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports that they would do whatever it takes to win the drivers' championship.

Norris: McLaren team orders 'not down to me'

The potential champion made his stance clear on team orders in Thursday's press conference, admitting: “Honestly, I mean, I would love it, but I don’t think I would ask it. Because… I don’t know, it’s up to Oscar if he would allow it, you know? I don’t think it’s necessarily down to me."

The 26-year-old then stated that he would allow Piastri past in order for the Aussie to claim the championship if it was what the team requested, claiming: “It’s the same if it’s the other way around. Would I be willing to or not? Personally, I think I would just because I feel like I’m always like that, and that’s just how I am. But yeah, it’s not really up to me.

"I’m not going to ask it. I don’t want to ask it because I don’t think it’s necessarily a fair question.

“And at the same time, if that’s how it ends and Max wins, then well, that’s it. Congrats to him and I look forward to next year. It doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change my life. So, he will deserve it over us."

