Secrets behind Sergio Perez's street circuit success REVEALED

Dan Davis

Thursday 4 May 2023 20:57

Sergio Perez's victory at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix demonstrated exactly why he has earned himself the nickname of 'King of the Streets'.

His triumph in Baku was his sixth so far in Formula 1 and added to his glittering record on street tracks. In fact, apart from his maiden win when driving for Racing Point in Bahrain in 2020, all of his victories have come at similar circuits.

Crucially, his driving style, as explained in GPFans' brand new video, is perfectly suited to the demands of these narrow, winding tracks. More skill and knowledge are required to safely navigate them, and reflexes must be at their optimum.

As shown time after time, Perez is a master at balancing his breaks, allowing him to take corners accurately and maintain his control and speed. Data shows he accelerates slightly earlier than Max Verstappen when exiting a corner, too.

He is also affectionately known as the tyre whisperer, with protecting rubber crucial for street circuits. Perez, of course, pushes his car to its limit but continues to keep a close eye on his tyres to avoid slipping and an unwelcome collision with a wall.

Now, team principal Christian Horner has urged Perez to replicate these feats for the standard circuits in the calendar. Whether or not he is able to do this may well decide if he truly is capable of mounting a charge to strip Verstappen of his crown.

Perez needs more at 'proper circuits'

"I think he just needs to do it at a normal track now," Horner said in Baku.

"So he's excelled at street circuits. All his victories for us have been at street tracks. Second time he’s won here, won in Singapore, won in Monaco, won in Jeddah.

"Just need to get him going at the proper circuits, too."

Watch the video below to find out more about Perez's street circuit prowess.

