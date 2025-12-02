Lewis Hamilton trashes F1 rivals...and he has a point
Lewis Hamilton has named himself the most stylish driver in F1 history, and said that nobody's ever come close to challenging him for the title.
It's been a rough year on the track for the seven-time world champion, but he's still undefeated sartorially – and he knows it.
Hamilton's efforts in the fashion world haven't gone unnoticed, launching a clothing like with Tommy Hilfiger back in 2018 and stepping up his interest in that sphere ever since – even co-chairing the Met Gala this year, with the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.
A number of other drivers on the grid largely wear garments related to their teams or business interests (try and find a picture of Max Verstappen not wearing AlphaTauri gear in 2025, seriously), or prefer the smart-casual uniform of the obscenely rich, leaving Hamilton without much competition in the serious style stakes.
Hamilton: Two drivers do a good job with their style
Hamilton did namecheck a couple of other drivers when talking to Complex recently, admitting that departing Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda 'does a good job', and calling Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu 'quite stylish'.
Asked straight out if he was the 'drippiest driver in F1 history', he answered: "Uh, for sure. It's not like it's even close, that one. None of them even tried in the past. So, you know, so it's a little bit of a home run in that sense. But the drivers are now starting to...trying to step their game up, yeah.
He continued: "I mean, I don't pay a huge amount of attention. I would say Yuki does a good job. And there's one more, Zhou. Zhou is quite stylish as well. Yeah, I would say that's it."
Fans of Hamilton's paddock fits can expect to see them for some time to come – with the 40-year-old signed with Ferrari for another two seasons at least.
READ MORE: Hamilton out? Ferrari chief 'meets Sainz's manager' in Qatar
