Lewis Hamilton smiling at the Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton trashes F1 rivals...and he has a point

Lewis Hamilton trashes F1 rivals...and he has a point

Chris Deeley
Lewis Hamilton smiling at the Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has named himself the most stylish driver in F1 history, and said that nobody's ever come close to challenging him for the title.

It's been a rough year on the track for the seven-time world champion, but he's still undefeated sartorially – and he knows it.

Hamilton's efforts in the fashion world haven't gone unnoticed, launching a clothing like with Tommy Hilfiger back in 2018 and stepping up his interest in that sphere ever since – even co-chairing the Met Gala this year, with the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

A number of other drivers on the grid largely wear garments related to their teams or business interests (try and find a picture of Max Verstappen not wearing AlphaTauri gear in 2025, seriously), or prefer the smart-casual uniform of the obscenely rich, leaving Hamilton without much competition in the serious style stakes.

Hamilton: Two drivers do a good job with their style

Hamilton did namecheck a couple of other drivers when talking to Complex recently, admitting that departing Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda 'does a good job', and calling Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu 'quite stylish'.

Asked straight out if he was the 'drippiest driver in F1 history', he answered: "Uh, for sure. It's not like it's even close, that one. None of them even tried in the past. So, you know, so it's a little bit of a home run in that sense. But the drivers are now starting to...trying to step their game up, yeah.

He continued: "I mean, I don't pay a huge amount of attention. I would say Yuki does a good job. And there's one more, Zhou. Zhou is quite stylish as well. Yeah, I would say that's it."

Fans of Hamilton's paddock fits can expect to see them for some time to come – with the 40-year-old signed with Ferrari for another two seasons at least.

READ MORE: Hamilton out? Ferrari chief 'meets Sainz's manager' in Qatar

