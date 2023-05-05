F1 stars go from drivers to NASCAR pit crew in the USA

Dan McCarthy

Friday 5 May 2023 17:27 - Updated: 18:51

Alpine pair Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have put their disappointing weekend in Baku behind them after spending time with NASCAR team Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

For the second race in a row, the French team left without picking up a single point as Gasly finished the race 14th while Ocon was a place behind in 15th.

It has not been a great start to 2023 for the pair, with Alpine collecting only eight points in 2023. But that doesn't appear to have stopped the drivers from having some pre-race fun.

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the pair linked up with the NASCAR team and attempted a pit stop challenge with Ocon on the wheel gun and Gasly on the replacement tyre.

Not that the team were overly impressed, mind you...

Pierre and Esteban be like: pic.twitter.com/FpeAQPIMWJ — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 2, 2023

A fun morning!

Ocon and Gasly will have been hoping for more at the beginning of the season as they lie in mid-table.

The former has only had one points finish so far this season, coming eighth in Saudi Arabia while a pair on ninths for Gasly means the two are level on points.

Poor results do not appear to have had any effect on team morale with the French duo clearly enjoying themselves in the company of the NASCAR team.

Ocon even got the chance to showcase the driving skills that earned him a chance of an F1 drive, with a series of doughnuts in the car usually piloted by Chris Buescher.

This morning was fun 😋🍩 pic.twitter.com/hEORxDCzc2 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 2, 2023

