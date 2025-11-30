Red Bull have made a last minute decision to swap Max Verstappen's engine in his RB21 moments before the Qatar Grand Prix at 4pm UK time.

The four-time World Champion swapped his power unit ahead of the crucial race, ensuring he can maintain his championship hopes without incurring any penalty.

Sunday’s race could prove decisive as Verstappen must finish ahead of Lando Norris to keep his title bid alive, and he starts in third behind the British star.

In preparation, the Red Bull team opted to switch Verstappen’s current power unit for an older spec. This change means no penalty will be applied, allowing the driver to start the race from his third-place position.

However, this is likely due to be down to reliability issues, meaning Verstappen is likely to be a little down on power during the race.

Can Max Verstappen still win the F1 title?

Verstappen is clinging on in the championship, having failed to make the most of the sprint race on Saturday, and he needs to avoid finishing behind Norris on Sunday to keep his title hopes alive heading into the final race in Abu Dhabi

The Dutchman could only finish fourth, one place behind title leader Norris and also behind McLaren's other driver Oscar Piastri who won the race.

Piastri is once again on pole for the grand prix ahead of Norris, and Verstappen has insisted he has nothing to lose heading into the first corner.

After qualifying, Verstappen said: “I think this qualifying was a little bit better even though we were still quite far off, let’s say it like that.

"I felt a little bit happier but there are still some limitations that don’t allow us to push harder around the lap, but at least we are P3.

“Starting on the second row creates better opportunities because we know it’s quite hard to pass around here. We’ll see what we can do tomorrow. Realistically, it’s a bit tough this weekend. It’s just not been what I wanted it to be so far, but we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

