F1 Title Scenarios: How Lando Norris can win his first world championship in Qatar

The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix could decide the F1 title early with Lando Norris 22 points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Despite McLaren's double disqualification at the Las Vegas GP, Norris still entered Qatar with a significant advantage over Piastri, but the Aussie has come roaring back thus far this weekend.

Piastri clinched sprint pole and the win, completing the perfect Saturday with main race pole position ahead of Norris, who will start the Qatar GP in second.

Max Verstappen on the other hand, faces the reality that his title chances are slipping away, finishing fourth in the sprint and setting the third fastest time in qualifying.

While Piastri holds the advantage on the grid, Norris still has the upper hand and there are multiple ways he can still win the drivers' championship at the Qatar GP.

How Lando Norris can win drivers' title in Qatar

First of all, if Norris wins the Qatar GP both Piastri and Verstappen are out of the title race and the Brit will be crowned the 2025 champion.

Alternatively, if Norris finishes second and Piastri finishes fourth or lower, Verstappen third or lower, he will be named champion.

Norris can even finish third and win the title, just as long as Piastri and Verstappen finish fifth and fourth respectively. The list continues that Norris can win the title if:

~ He finishes fourth, Piastri finishes sixth or lower and Verstappen finishes fifth or lower.

~ He finishes fifth, Piastri finishes seventh or lower and Verstappen finishes sixth or lower.

~ He finishes sixth, Piastri finishes eighth or lower and Verstappen finishes seventh or lower.

~ He finishes seventh, Piastri finishes ninth or lower and Verstappen finishes eighth or lower.

~ He finishes eighth, Piastri finishes 11th or lower and Verstappen finishes ninth or lower.



If Norris finishes the Qatar GP ninth or lower, then the title fight continues into Abu Dhabi.

Needless to say if Piastri wins the Qatar GP, he remains in the title fight regardless of where Norris finishes.

