Iconic F1 driver announces brand NEW racing series

Iconic former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld has announced a new racing series during a visit to the paddock at this year's Qatar Grand Prix.

Heidfeld became known as 'Quick Nick' thanks to his demonstration of consistent speed in the pinnacle of motorsport, where he drove for numerous teams including Williams, Sauber and Renault between 2000 and 2011.

The German claimed 13 podiums across his F1 career but never won a grand prix, and he is often regarded as one of the biggest 'what ifs' in the sport due to never truly having the machinery under him to compete for championships.

Now, over a decade since his final race at the 2011 Hungarian GP, the now 48-year-old returned to the paddock, where he caught up with Sky Sports' pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

Speaking on Sky Sports Ted’s Sprint Notebook in Qatar, Heidfeld discussed his new racing series which he hopes will act as a feeder series to Formula E.

Heidfeld was stood outside the Mercedes hospitality when approached by Kravitz, who questioned what the former racer was doing in Qatar.

“We’re setting up a new race championship, that’s what we’re here for," the German replied, before explaining the exciting new series.

"We’re speaking to some Formula 2 teams, getting investments out of Qatar and enjoying a nice cappuccino,” he continued.

What is the FG Series?

To Kravitz's delight, Heidfeld confirmed that the new all-electric series would not use autonomous cars, explaining: “It’s fully electric and the idea is for it to sit between Formula E, the pinnacle, and karting, because there is nothing that we have at the moment like we have in Formula 2, 3 and 4.

“On top of that we want to make it a lot cheaper because we all know how expensive motorsport has become and we want to change that.”

“For people who come out of karting and are probably interested in the future, we expect that people come straight from sim racing as well and then go to F3 and work their way up.”

"It’s called FG series. Stands for global, groundbreaking, growth. If everything goes to plan we start next winter. It’s a global championship with four regional championships. First will be in the Middle East for five months and then we will go to Europe.

“Then in the second year with the second set of cars, we will go to the Americas and Asia.”

Heidfeld's new series could help to fill a huge gap in the current electric series circuit, where as he pointed out, there isn't much room for growth for drivers coming out of karting or looking to pick up crucial experience before stepping up to Formula E.

The road to F1 is hardly easy but it at least has a clear structure, whereas the same cannot be said for Formula E.

The FG Series could provide a major opportunity for drivers outside of the traditional feeder series structure, such as 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling, who is currently targeting a seat on the Formula E grid.

A feeder series leading to Formula E would be a great alternative route for women in particular to progress in motorsport, or indeed anyone who is barred more significantly from accessing motorsport in its current environment.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

Related