Hamilton HOOPS with Hollywood actors and NFL star as F1 hits Miami

Dan Davis

Friday 5 May 2023 11:30

Lewis Hamilton swapped the circuit for the basketball court ahead of the Miami Grand Prix after hooping alongside star-studded guests at a sponsored event.

Taking part in a challenge set up by luxury watch company IWC, Hamilton was snapped showing off his skills in front of an enraptured crowd.

The seven-time world champion was joined by actors James Marsden, Monica Barbaro and Simu Liu, as well as NFL player Antrel Rolle, skateboarder Jagger Eaton, basketball player Brandon Okpalobi and IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr.

Hamilton took the time to showcase his impressive technique on a branded court while a large picture of the racer watched on behind one of the hoops.

The event took place at Florida's Jungle Plaza and invited basketball fanatics to work with professional coaches and then compete in a Free Throw challenge.

Hard work in the sun

And Hamilton quickly found himself in the thick of the action, teaming up with Marsden and Rolle to take on Eaton, Okpalobi and Liu.

For a little while at least, the 38-year-old looked able to put Mercedes' struggles this year to one side, ensuring a memorable afternoon for onlookers.

Currently, he is preparing for this year's race at the Miami International Autodrome, where he will target his first podium finish of the season.

Earlier this week, Hamilton shared a video of himself jogging on Instagram, with the driver wasting no time after landing to ensure he remains in peak condition.

He has arrived in the US fresh from a sixth-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, an event that saw him hampered by an unfortunate safety car.

