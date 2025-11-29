Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix FREE

Here is how you can catch all the highlights from the F1 action at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix for FREE on Channel 4.

Lando Norris' position as championship leader is under serious threat after a chaotic weekend in Las Vegas, which saw Max Verstappen wipe out more than half the gap between the pair thanks to a stunning double disqualification.

This weekend's action will be absolutely pivotal, with just two races left in the season plus Saturday's sprint race. If you prefer that another way, that's a maximum of 58 points available – with both Verstappen and Oscar Piastri trailing by exactly 24 points.

Will Max Verstappen be able to claim a seventh race win in 2025 to even up the tiebreaker with the two McLaren drivers? Or will Qatar see Norris crowned champion for the first time?

Should you miss the live action from the evening race in Qatar, then here is how you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4 for free.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Qatar Grand Prix?

Highlights of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying will be grouped together in one package at 10:05pm on Saturday (November, 29) night, before Steve Jones and David Coulthard return for the highlights of the Qatar GP on Sunday, November 30 at 9pm, where all the action from the 57-lap race will be condensed.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Qatar, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

