Adrian Newey admits reservations over new Aston Martin F1 project

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey is set to be thrown into the spotlight in a new documentary as he attempts to turn Aston Martin into a championship-winning team.

The Brit's famous pencil has sketched out some of the most iconic pieces of F1 machinery, with his ideas contributing to an impressive 12 constructors' championships and 14 drivers' titles.

After making the move from Red Bull to Aston Martin earlier this season, Newey has remained mostly hidden away at the team's Silverstone factory preparing for the 2026 season and the new regulations that come with it.

With just two rounds to go in the 2025 F1 campaign, the team shocked the sport by also announcing that Newey would be taking over the role of team principal in 2026, with current boss Andy Cowell becoming Chief Strategy Officer in yet another reshuffle.

Ahead of his first season at the helm of his new team, fans will now get the chance to see just what the process of joining Aston Martin has looked like for Newey, as it has been announced that a new documentary is in the works, with a working title of: Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in F1.

Despite achieving such success in the sport over a number of decades and eras, Newey admitted in the announcement that he did have reservations about the documentary to begin with.

"When Mark Stewart approached me about making a docu-film, whilst flattered I was initially not sure whether to accept," said the 66-year-old.

The design guru continued, explaining what made him say yes to the project eventually.

"One of the touching things about my 2017 autobiography is the number of letters I have received, relaying how much the book had sparked their interest in and appreciation of the design and engineering that goes into racing cars, how interactive the car design is with the drivers, and how much success is about mindset."

Newey confirmed as subject of new F1 documentary

Ben Affleck's Artists Equity, Whisper, and Mark Stewart Productions are set to produce the Newey documentary, with the project also a collaboration with Aston Martin.

The film will tell Newey's story, delving into his storied past in the sport as well as focusing on his ambitious journey of advancing Aston Martin to the front of the F1 grid.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Newey added: "Hopefully this film can portray the passion, the working practice, the strength of mind that is involved in bringing an F1 car to the grid. The film charts the challenges I have faced in joining a new team in early March to prepare for what is arguably the biggest regulation change in F1 history. It also delves into the story behind my career up to this point and how it has helped to prepare me for this enormous challenge.

"It's been a wild ride so far, but F1 never stands still. I hope that the film will capture some of that restless energy, and our constant drive towards improved performance."

Aston Martin's executive chairman Lawrence Stroll added: "Adrian Newey is a legend of the sport and the greatest F1 car designer of all time, which is why we brought him into the Aston Martin Aramco family.

"This documentary will provide unprecedented access to the brilliant mind of Adrian and the inside story behind one of the most exciting projects in world sport. We are proud to be working with all partners involved to make this content truly special and unique."

