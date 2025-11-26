Aston Martin F1 boss issues statement as 2026 driver move announced

Aston Martin F1 boss Andy Cowell has issued a statement after a driver move was announced from within the Silverstone team's ranks for 2026.

Cowell has only held the position of team principal at Aston Martin since the start of 2025 after an internal reshuffle saw Mike Krack reassigned to chief trackside officer, leaving the space vacant.

But with just two rounds to go in the 2025 F1 championship, reports have circulated that the Brit may be set to leave the position, with the BBC reporting that ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner is in the running to replace him.

GPFans contacted Aston Martin for a statement on the rumours, where a spokesperson said: "The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."

For now at least, it is business as usual for Cowell, who has carried out his duty as team principal to congratulate a young Aston Martin star as he makes the penultimate step up on his path to F1.

Ahead of this weekend's F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Aston Martin announced that driver academy member Mari Boya will make the step up to F2 ﻿in 2026, as the first confirmed member of Prema Racing for next season.

F1 hopeful takes next steps with Aston Martin

Boya will continue up the F1 feeder series backed by Aston Martin after competing with Campos Racing in the 2025 F3 championship.

The 21-year-old secured a victory in the Silverstone Feature Race and scored podiums in Monaco, Austria, and Hungary in F3 this year, finishing third in the standings behind Rafael Camara and Nikola Tsolov, who are also both making the full-time step up to F2 next year.

Boya became the first member of the Aston Martin Aramco driver academy just this year, and this promotion to the chief feeder series is a positive step towards his dream of competing in F1.

Following the announcement, Boya said: "I'm very happy and excited about this new adventure. Racing in FIA Formula 2 with a team like PREMA Racing and as a driver of the Aston Martin Aramco Driver Academy is an exciting challenge.

"After a 2025 season with strong results, moving up to the final step before F1 is exactly what I wanted, and I can't wait to get started. I will give my best to achieve good results for the team."

Cowell looks forward to seeing Boya thrive as part of his team's academy programme, adding: "It's great to see Mari progressing to FIA Formula 2 next year. He delivered some standout performances in FIA Formula 3 – a championship renowned for its competitiveness – and he's undoubtedly ready for this next step.

"Mari has shown impressive speed and racecraft on track, as well as great focus and professionalism away from it. We're confident he'll approach this new challenge with the same determination and commitment he's demonstrated throughout his career, and we look forward to supporting his continued development under our Driver Academy programme."

