Fernando Alonso has urged the FIA to make several changes to the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the Aston Martin F1 star raised safety concerns with the Nevada track.

The Spaniard, who finished P11 in the race, has asked F1's governing body to look at two crucial aspects of the grand prix.

His first issue concerns the road surface, as Alonso criticised the low level of grip the drivers had to deal with.

“The circuit is fun because it's high speed. But the type of asphalt doesn't meet Formula 1 standards," Alonso told the media after the race.

"It's too slippery, we can't get the tyres up to the right temperature, there's no grip and it's extremely bumpy. It's borderline unsafe to race on. For the future, we need to talk to the FIA about whether this is acceptable or not for the coming years."

Alonso: No other sport would accept this

The second issue Alonso had with the Vegas GP saw the Spaniard also criticise the timing of the race.

"Then, the position on the calendar, if I'm honest, is difficult for us," he said.

"It's difficult to come with the time difference and how far it is from Europe. We did Brazil two weeks ago and now we're going straight to Qatar with a 17-hour flight and a 13-hour time difference.

"I don't think any other sport in the world would accept that. The circuit is fine, but the asphalt and the position on the calendar are borderline.

"I understand that we are doing it now because it is the quietest weekend in Las Vegas [before Thanksgiving], but if we go by that, we should do Monaco in February because everything is quieter then. There are things we need to think about.”

