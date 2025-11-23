FIA announce whopping 55-PLACE penalty for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand prix
Yuki Tsunoda had to do some extra work at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, after a mammoth penalty handed out on raceday.
The Red Bull star had qualified all the way down in 19th in a rainy Friday night session, leading to his team deciding that the loss of position would be minimal if they took the hit on changing his power unit.
Those changes for Tsunoda meant that he had to start from the pitlane, effectively just dropping a single spot – despite the cumulation of parts changes technically carrying 55 places of penalties.
Despite the team's best efforts and a fresh power unit on a track with a couple of lengthy straights though, Tsunoda could only finish 14th on the night, nearly a minute and a half behind winner Max Verstappen.
Tsunoda forced to start from pits
The decision document read: “The use of each additional element carries a 10 grid place penalty (with the exception of the Engine Exhaust System which carries a 5 grid place penalty) therefore there is an accumulation of 55 places.
“Article 42.3 d) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations provides that a driver which has accrued more than 15 cumulative grid position penalties must start from the back of the grid.
“As the Power Unit elements were changed without permission and changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension, therefore Car 22 is required to start the Race from pit lane.
“In addition, Oracle Red Bull Racing changed the rear wing assembly of Car 22 under Parc Ferme without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this is not in accordance with Article 40.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
“The assembly is of a different specification, which is a breach of Article 40.9 and Car 22 is required to start the Race from pit lane.”
