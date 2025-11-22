FIA issue Mercedes punishment verdict after disqualification fears emerge at Las Vegas GP

The FIA have announced a verdict from the stewards after Mercedes were summoned for not submitting set-up documents in time for qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Article 40.1 of F1's sporting regulations states: "Each competitor must provide the Technical Delegate with a suspension set-up sheet for both of their cars before each of them leaves the pit lane for the first time during the sprint qualifying session and the qualifying session."

According to the stewards Mercedes failed to submit the sheet by 8:12pm local time, with the team summoned to the stewards as a result.

However, there were fears that Mercedes could be disqualified for this lapse, with disqualification from qualifying the most extreme example of how the stewards could punish the breach.

Mercedes avoid Vegas disqualification

Thankfully for Mercedes, the stewards determined no further action would be taken over the incident.

Although the FIA did not receive the setup sheet electronically in the specified time, the team was able to demonstrate via copies of the relevant emails, that the sheet had been emailed to the appropriate FIA department but due to some IT security issue it was not received in the specified time.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli had a varied experience in qualifying, with the British driver demonstrating enough pace to qualify fourth and on the second row of the grid.

Antonelli however had a shocker in Las Vegas, and was knocked out in Q1 as his rivals improved their lap times on the ramped up track.

The youngster has enjoyed a resurgence in recent races, finishing second at the Brazilian GP, but a podium will be a tall order at the Las Vegas GP and Antonelli will face a P17 grid start.

