F1 fan finds genius way to watch the Las Vegas GP for FREE
F1 fan finds genius way to watch the Las Vegas GP for FREE
F1 fans are always looking for nifty shortcuts to watch the sport, and one fan on social media has possibly found the most ingenious way to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free.
The F1 calendar currently boasts eight street circuits, from the semi-permanent structure of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to tracks that completely take over the city such as Miami and Singapore.
Las Vegas became the latest venue to join the schedule in 2023, with an iconic 6.201km circuit taking place on the Strip and encompassing some of the city's most recognisable landmarks.
Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard are also part of the track, with views of the latter featuring on a 1.92km straight, where F1 cars can be seen hurtling at full speed.
If crisp camera quality and silence isn't enough to deter you, then one fan's method of catching the action at the Las Vegas GP allows you to see the race for free.
Las Vegas security cams show F1 race
One user on X shared footage from the Las Vegas GP via a CCTV security camera, where F1 cars could be seen making their way around the circuit.
Indeed, Nevada 511 and Nevada Dot shows CCTV across Las Vegas, including sections of the Las Vegas GP track, which if you pieced together could give you full footage of an ongoing session.
It may have been a bit tricky to catch qualifying at the Las Vegas GP via a security camera however, with the hour-long session taking place in wet conditions.
The spray and slippery track saw the grid come out on full wet tyres for Q1, where all 20 drivers showed why they are paid the big bucks.
Lewis Hamilton failed to progress through to Q2 however, collecting a bollard during the session, while the Williams of Alex Albon destroyed his front-right suspension trying to tackle the wet conditions.
Eventually the rain subsided, and the fight for pole position took place on intermediates with Lando Norris blitzing the field for pole position at the Las Vegas GP.
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton LAST as 'unacceptable' penalty slammed at Las Vegas GP
Related
Latest News
F1 fan finds genius way to watch the Las Vegas GP for FREE
- 35 minutes ago
FIA announce late penalty verdict at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton LAST as 'unacceptable' penalty slammed at Las Vegas GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
McLaren deal with bizarre issue after shock P19 & P20 finish
- Today 13:55
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix FREE
- Today 13:08
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Today 06:16
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november