F1 fan finds genius way to watch the Las Vegas GP for FREE

F1 fans are always looking for nifty shortcuts to watch the sport, and one fan on social media has possibly found the most ingenious way to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free.

The F1 calendar currently boasts eight street circuits, from the semi-permanent structure of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to tracks that completely take over the city such as Miami and Singapore.

Las Vegas became the latest venue to join the schedule in 2023, with an iconic 6.201km circuit taking place on the Strip and encompassing some of the city's most recognisable landmarks.

Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard are also part of the track, with views of the latter featuring on a 1.92km straight, where F1 cars can be seen hurtling at full speed.

If crisp camera quality and silence isn't enough to deter you, then one fan's method of catching the action at the Las Vegas GP allows you to see the race for free.

Las Vegas security cams show F1 race

One user on X shared footage from the Las Vegas GP via a CCTV security camera, where F1 cars could be seen making their way around the circuit.

Indeed, Nevada 511 and Nevada Dot shows CCTV across Las Vegas, including sections of the Las Vegas GP track, which if you pieced together could give you full footage of an ongoing session.

It may have been a bit tricky to catch qualifying at the Las Vegas GP via a security camera however, with the hour-long session taking place in wet conditions.

The spray and slippery track saw the grid come out on full wet tyres for Q1, where all 20 drivers showed why they are paid the big bucks.

Lewis Hamilton failed to progress through to Q2 however, collecting a bollard during the session, while the Williams of Alex Albon destroyed his front-right suspension trying to tackle the wet conditions.

Eventually the rain subsided, and the fight for pole position took place on intermediates with Lando Norris blitzing the field for pole position at the Las Vegas GP.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans in Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu) can watch a FREE live stream of every F1 race in 2025.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

