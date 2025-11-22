F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP

For a third practice session in a row, teams had to be on their toes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday night.

The session began with a wet track after showers throughout the day, with drivers going out on intermediate tyres for the first half of the hour's running.

The cold track took some time to dry, and it was a surprise to see championship leader Lando Norris be the first man out on slick tyres – the McLaren star dealing with a car on the very edge of grip as he tiptoed around the Vegas streets, nearly losing control multiple times with his championship at stake this weekend.

Other drivers eventually followed Norris onto the soft tyre as conditions improved, with times tumbling as a spate of qualifying simulation runs began.

There was one moment of high drama shortly after the dry tyres started to come out of their blankets, with Lewis Hamilton flying down the long straight to find a cluster of slow-moving cars at corner entry, the Ferrari star taking to the run-off area at the last second to avoid a spectacular crash by just inches.

It remains almost impossible to predict who'll end up where in qualifying, track evolution so extreme that starting a lap just a minute later than a rival could make a difference of multiple tenths of a second.

Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri didn't have those late runs to round out the weekend's practice, with their cars brought back to the garage in the final ten minutes, the Australian struggling with telemetry issues – leaving them 19th and 20th on the boards.

F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The action in Vegas continues today with qualifying at 8pm (local time) and 4am on Saturday, 22nd November (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

EXPLAINED: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?

