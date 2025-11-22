close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP

F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP

Chris Deeley
McLaren's Piastri and Norris with concerned expressions in front of an edited US-flag backdrop

For a third practice session in a row, teams had to be on their toes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday night.

The session began with a wet track after showers throughout the day, with drivers going out on intermediate tyres for the first half of the hour's running.

The cold track took some time to dry, and it was a surprise to see championship leader Lando Norris be the first man out on slick tyres – the McLaren star dealing with a car on the very edge of grip as he tiptoed around the Vegas streets, nearly losing control multiple times with his championship at stake this weekend.

Other drivers eventually followed Norris onto the soft tyre as conditions improved, with times tumbling as a spate of qualifying simulation runs began.

There was one moment of high drama shortly after the dry tyres started to come out of their blankets, with Lewis Hamilton flying down the long straight to find a cluster of slow-moving cars at corner entry, the Ferrari star taking to the run-off area at the last second to avoid a spectacular crash by just inches.

It remains almost impossible to predict who'll end up where in qualifying, track evolution so extreme that starting a lap just a minute later than a rival could make a difference of multiple tenths of a second.

Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri didn't have those late runs to round out the weekend's practice, with their cars brought back to the garage in the final ten minutes, the Australian struggling with telemetry issues – leaving them 19th and 20th on the boards.

F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedes1:34.054
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.227s
3Alex AlbonWilliams+0.821s
4Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.115s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.215s
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.331s
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.385s
8Lance StrollAston Martin+1.479s
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.486s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.508s
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1.532s
12Carlos SainzWilliams+1.608s
13Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.684s
14Esteban OconHaas+1.763s
15Charles LeclercFerrari+1.854s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.251s
17Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+2.596s
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+2.613s
19Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.969s
20Lando NorrisMcLaren+3.058s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The action in Vegas continues today with qualifying at 8pm (local time) and 4am on Saturday, 22nd November (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

EXPLAINED: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?

Related

F1 Lando Norris Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix gives boost to local community helping 'families in need'
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix gives boost to local community helping 'families in need'

  • Yesterday 22:59
Does Lewis Hamilton regret Ferrari switch? F1 champion delivers firm '100%' verdict
Lewis Hamilton

Does Lewis Hamilton regret Ferrari switch? F1 champion delivers firm '100%' verdict

  • Yesterday 21:53
Toto Wolff completes Mercedes sale as F1 team valued at £4.6billion
Mercedes

Toto Wolff completes Mercedes sale as F1 team valued at £4.6billion

  • Yesterday 20:54
Lance Stroll targets F1 rival with ZERO points in brutal response
Latest F1 News

Lance Stroll targets F1 rival with ZERO points in brutal response

  • Yesterday 19:56
Lewis Hamilton reacts to John Elkann outburst with Ferrari blame culture verdict
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton reacts to John Elkann outburst with Ferrari blame culture verdict

  • Yesterday 18:54
More news

Most read

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
50.000+ views

'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'

  • 19 november
 FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
30.000+ views

FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 9 november
 A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
30.000+ views

A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen

  • 7 november
 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
30.000+ views

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 9 november
 Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
30.000+ views

Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss

  • 16 november
 F1 Penalty Points 2025: TWO stars edge closer to race ban
15.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points 2025: TWO stars edge closer to race ban

  • 9 november

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x