F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP
F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP
For a third practice session in a row, teams had to be on their toes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday night.
The session began with a wet track after showers throughout the day, with drivers going out on intermediate tyres for the first half of the hour's running.
The cold track took some time to dry, and it was a surprise to see championship leader Lando Norris be the first man out on slick tyres – the McLaren star dealing with a car on the very edge of grip as he tiptoed around the Vegas streets, nearly losing control multiple times with his championship at stake this weekend.
Other drivers eventually followed Norris onto the soft tyre as conditions improved, with times tumbling as a spate of qualifying simulation runs began.
There was one moment of high drama shortly after the dry tyres started to come out of their blankets, with Lewis Hamilton flying down the long straight to find a cluster of slow-moving cars at corner entry, the Ferrari star taking to the run-off area at the last second to avoid a spectacular crash by just inches.
It remains almost impossible to predict who'll end up where in qualifying, track evolution so extreme that starting a lap just a minute later than a rival could make a difference of multiple tenths of a second.
Norris and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri didn't have those late runs to round out the weekend's practice, with their cars brought back to the garage in the final ten minutes, the Australian struggling with telemetry issues – leaving them 19th and 20th on the boards.
F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34.054
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.227s
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.821s
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.115s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.215s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.331s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.385s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.479s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.486s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.508s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.532s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.608s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.684s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.763s
|15
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.854s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.251s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+2.596s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+2.613s
|19
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.969s
|20
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+3.058s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The action in Vegas continues today with qualifying at 8pm (local time) and 4am on Saturday, 22nd November (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
EXPLAINED: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: McLaren take huge Norris risk as door thrown wide open at Las Vegas GP
- 1 hour ago
F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix gives boost to local community helping 'families in need'
- Yesterday 22:59
Does Lewis Hamilton regret Ferrari switch? F1 champion delivers firm '100%' verdict
- Yesterday 21:53
Toto Wolff completes Mercedes sale as F1 team valued at £4.6billion
- Yesterday 20:54
Lance Stroll targets F1 rival with ZERO points in brutal response
- Yesterday 19:56
Lewis Hamilton reacts to John Elkann outburst with Ferrari blame culture verdict
- Yesterday 18:54
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
F1 Penalty Points 2025: TWO stars edge closer to race ban
- 9 november