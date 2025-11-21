F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The 2025 F1 season nears its thrilling conclusion as all 20 drivers head to the iconic bright lights of 'Sin City' for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Lando Norris returns to Las Vegas as the driver to beat, 24 points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri in the standings and 49 points clear of reigning champion Max Verstappen.
Last year in Las Vegas, Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton producing a spectacular one-two finish in the cool conditions.
Can Mercedes return to the front in Las Vegas? Or will Norris sign, seal and deliver his place in the F1 history books and strengthen his bid for a first world title.
First of all, the 20 drivers will fight it out in qualifying, which takes place in Las Vegas on Friday not the customary Saturday.
F1 Qualifying times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
The competitive action will continue in Las Vegas today (Friday, November 21, 2025), with qualifying at 8pm local time (PST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Friday, November 21, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (PST)
|8pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|4am Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|5am Saturday
|United States (ET)
|11pm Friday
|United States (CT)
|10pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|1am Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|3pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|12pm Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|2:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|10pm Friday
|Japan (JST)
|1pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|6am Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|6am Saturday
|China (CST)
|12pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|9:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|7am Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|7am Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|8am Saturday
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
