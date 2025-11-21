F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

close global

﻿
Sheona Mountford
The 2025 F1 season nears its thrilling conclusion as all 20 drivers head to the iconic bright lights of 'Sin City' for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lando Norris returns to Las Vegas as the driver to beat, 24 points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri in the standings and 49 points clear of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Last year in Las Vegas, Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton producing a spectacular one-two finish in the cool conditions.

Can Mercedes return to the front in Las Vegas? Or will Norris sign, seal and deliver his place in the F1 history books and strengthen his bid for a first world title.

First of all, the 20 drivers will fight it out in qualifying, which takes place in Las Vegas on Friday not the customary Saturday.

F1 Qualifying times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

The competitive action will continue in Las Vegas today (Friday, November 21, 2025), with qualifying at 8pm local time (PST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Friday, November 21, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (PST)8pm Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)4am Saturday
Central European Time (CET)5am Saturday
United States (ET)11pm Friday
United States (CT)10pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)1am Saturday
Australia (AET)3pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)12pm Saturday
Australia (ACT)2:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)10pm Friday
Japan (JST)1pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)6am Saturday
Egypt (EET)6am Saturday
China (CST)12pm Saturday
India (IST)9:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)12pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)7am Saturday
Turkey (TRT)7am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)8am Saturday

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

