F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The 2025 F1 season nears its thrilling conclusion as all 20 drivers head to the iconic bright lights of 'Sin City' for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lando Norris returns to Las Vegas as the driver to beat, 24 points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri in the standings and 49 points clear of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Last year in Las Vegas, Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton producing a spectacular one-two finish in the cool conditions.

Can Mercedes return to the front in Las Vegas? Or will Norris sign, seal and deliver his place in the F1 history books and strengthen his bid for a first world title.

First of all, the 20 drivers will fight it out in qualifying, which takes place in Las Vegas on Friday not the customary Saturday.

F1 Qualifying times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

The competitive action will continue in Las Vegas today (Friday, November 21, 2025), with qualifying at 8pm local time (PST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Friday, November 21, 2025

Location Time Local time (PST) 8pm Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4am Saturday Central European Time (CET) 5am Saturday United States (ET) 11pm Friday United States (CT) 10pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 1am Saturday Australia (AET) 3pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 12pm Saturday Australia (ACT) 2:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 10pm Friday Japan (JST) 1pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 6am Saturday Egypt (EET) 6am Saturday China (CST) 12pm Saturday India (IST) 9:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 12pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 7am Saturday Turkey (TRT) 7am Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 8am Saturday

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

