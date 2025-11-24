Alpine driver announces team exit as 2026 move teased

Mick Schumacher has officially announced his exit from Alpine, amid rumours of a series switch to IndyCar.

The German racer has been competing for Alpine for the last two seasons in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), hoping to impress teams on the F1 grid as he looks for a return.

However, the confirmation of Cadillac's drivers for next season means that a return to the championship that he competed in during the 2021 and 2022 seasons looks highly unlikely for the now 26-year-old.

With that in mind, it seems as though Schumacher is set to confirm a move to IndyCar, having completed a test in the series across the pond earlier this year.

Valtteri Bottas recently warned against moving to IndyCar as it would cause F1 team bosses to forget about Schumacher, but with once again no options viable for a return to F1, it appears that Michael Schumacher's son is now close to confirming a full-time drive in the States.

In a post on Instagram, Schumacher confirmed his exit from the Alpine endurance team, writing: "I’m very grateful for these past two years with @alpine_endurance_team I’ve learnt so much on and off track, and I’m thankful to everyone who’s been a part of it. I wish them the very best for the future."

Then, in a tease about his plans for next season, Schumacher said: "Stay tuned for 2026."

Schumacher's career

Having been axed by Haas back in 2022, Schumacher was snapped up by Mercedes in a reserve driver role.

However, it would be inaccurate to say he has ever been close to a full-time return to F1, with teams seemingly preferring to go with rookies in the last few seasons than a driver who has had two years of experience.

The young German and Mercedes parted ways at the end of 2024, as Schumacher went to fully focus on his WEC career.

Schumacher's time spent in the WEC yielded three podiums, while the Alpine team recently claimed their first race victory as a team, although via the other car that Schumacher was not driving.

Schumacher recently participated in an IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - the home of the Indy 500. It was his first experience behind the wheel of an IndyCar, and it has led to the belief that he will get a full-time drive with the team for 2026.

