Verstappen reveals FIRE Dolphins-themed helmet design for Miami GP

Harry Smith

Wednesday 3 May 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen has revealed a subtle nod to an NFL organisation with his latest helmet design for the Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver claimed victory at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix last season, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to the top step of the podium in an intense battle around the streets of one of America's most famous cities.

2023's instalment of the Miami Grand Prix also comes at an intense juncture of the season after Sergio Perez cut the gap to team-mate Verstappen to just six points at the top of the standings with a stellar weekend in Azerbaijan.

Given his reputation as a street circuit specialist, Perez will be relishing another battle with Verstappen on the streets of Miami.

NFL nod

Verstappen revealed his new helmet for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix on Instagram with the caption: "Similar clean design, new colors, new details.

"Really like how the helmet turned out, can’t wait to race with this one at the Miami GP."

The helmet contains multiple dashes of light blue, famously the colour of the Miami Dolphins, who play their NFL home games at the Hard Rock Stadium, situated in the centre of the Miami International Autodrome.

