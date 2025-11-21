Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix FREE

Here is how you can catch all the highlights from the F1 action at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix for FREE on Channel 4.

Lando Norris is three race weekends from being crowned the 2025 F1 champion, but will still have to be on his A-Game to prevent a late resurgence from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Before the title is a decided, a race down the bright lights of the iconic Las Vegas Strip could offer a fresh twist to the thrilling 2025 F1 season, with the cool temperatures and threat of rain an outlier in the remaining rounds.

Will Max Verstappen be able to claim a sixth race win in 2025? Or will Las Vegas be the scene of a first Ferrari podium for Lewis Hamilton?

Should you miss the live action from the early hours broadcast of the Las Vegas GP, then here is how you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4 for free.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Highlights for qualifying at the Las Vegas GP will be shown on Channel 4 at the more sociable time of 10:55am on Saturday, November 22, where host Steve Jones will be joined by David Coulthard.

Jones and Coulthard return for the highlights of the Las Vegas GP on Sunday, November 23 at 1pm, where all the action from the 50-lap race will be condensed.

If you miss any of the running from the sprint weekend in Las Vegas, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

