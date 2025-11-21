close global

Charles Leclerc, Hungary GP, Ferrari, 2025, Generic

F1 Results Today: Ferrari top in eventful first Las Vegas session

Chris Deeley
F1 cars took to the streets of Las Vegas for the first time this year on Thursday night, spending much of their hour of free practice clearing dust and dirt from the circuit.

FP1 is rarely especially representative of teams' form at any given track as they dial into the weekend's track, but drawing conclusions from the early running at Las Vegas is especially futile.

As if to illustrate that point, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda set the three fastest times of the session, with the championship contenders slotting into the pack behind them.

Neither of McLaren's title-challenging drivers had flawless sessions, with Lando Norris tapping the wall on corner exit and Oscar Piastri overcooking a corner and heading through a run-off area.

As the 10 teams tested out various downforce settings out in the Nevada desert, they also cleared the first of the natural debris off the track; the only one of the season which has its normal day-to-day traffic on it in the daytime between sessions.

A number of drivers found the limits of grip and made good use of the run-off areas littered around the course as they worked to warm their tyres, but nobody appeared to pick up any damage outside of some flat-spotted tyres.

F1 FP1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:34.802
2Alex AlbonWilliams+0.166s
3Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.269s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.307s
5Carlos SainzWilliams+0.377s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.456s
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.497s
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.648s
9George RussellMercedes+0.732s
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.736s
11Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.759s
12Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.787s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.907s
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.944s
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.092s
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.188s
17Esteban OconHaas+1.321s
18Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.368s
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.596s
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.956s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Vegas with FP2 later on Thursday, 20th November at 8pm (local time) and 4am on Friday, 21st November (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

EXPLAINED: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?

