F1 Results Today: Ferrari top in eventful first Las Vegas session
F1 Results Today: Ferrari top in eventful first Las Vegas session
F1 cars took to the streets of Las Vegas for the first time this year on Thursday night, spending much of their hour of free practice clearing dust and dirt from the circuit.
FP1 is rarely especially representative of teams' form at any given track as they dial into the weekend's track, but drawing conclusions from the early running at Las Vegas is especially futile.
As if to illustrate that point, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda set the three fastest times of the session, with the championship contenders slotting into the pack behind them.
Neither of McLaren's title-challenging drivers had flawless sessions, with Lando Norris tapping the wall on corner exit and Oscar Piastri overcooking a corner and heading through a run-off area.
As the 10 teams tested out various downforce settings out in the Nevada desert, they also cleared the first of the natural debris off the track; the only one of the season which has its normal day-to-day traffic on it in the daytime between sessions.
A number of drivers found the limits of grip and made good use of the run-off areas littered around the course as they worked to warm their tyres, but nobody appeared to pick up any damage outside of some flat-spotted tyres.
F1 FP1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:34.802
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.166s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.269s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.307s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.377s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.456s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.497s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.648s
|9
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.732s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.736s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.759s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.787s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.907s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.944s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.092s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.188s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.321s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.368s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.596s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.956s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Vegas with FP2 later on Thursday, 20th November at 8pm (local time) and 4am on Friday, 21st November (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
EXPLAINED: Why is the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Ferrari top in eventful first Las Vegas session
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
'The frog that has the tea': Carlos Sainz issues perfect response to Ferrari turmoil
- Yesterday 22:49
Daniel Ricciardo and FIA could block Max Verstappen F1 switch
- Yesterday 21:54
Felipe Massa handed major court update over Lewis Hamilton 2008 F1 title battle
- Yesterday 20:55
Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals F1 plan Sebastian Vettel would be proud of
- Yesterday 19:55
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november
F1 Penalty Points 2025: TWO stars edge closer to race ban
- 9 november