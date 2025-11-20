F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The on-track action at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Thursday, November 20), with the first two of three practice sessions set to take place before the competitive outings begin on Friday.
Thanks to Vegas hosting a night race, this year's event possesses the quirk of being the only grand prix on the 2025 calendar to take place in local time on a Saturday.
As such, every day in the run up to the main event is also a day earlier than viewers around the globe may be expecting.
We know just how confusing it can be working out what day and time the F1 sessions get underway in Vegas for fans outside of the US - which is where we come in!
This weekend will not be one to miss as reigning champion Max Verstappen could be ruled out of the title race entirely if he fails to pick up nine or more points more than standings leader Lando Norris.
Here is how and when to tune in as the first sessions kick off at the Las Vegas GP.
F1 Practice times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
The first practice session at the Las Vegas GP takes place today (Thursday, November 20) at 4:30pm local time (PST).
FP2 takes place later on at 8pm local time, before attention switches to Friday. The third and final practice session is on Friday, November 21 at 4:30pm local time (PST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Thursday, November 20, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (PST)
|4:30pm Thursday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|12:30am Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|1:30am Friday
|United States (ET)
|7:30pm Thursday
|United States (CT)
|6:30pm Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:30pm Thursday
|Australia (AET)
|10:30am Friday
|Australia (AWT)
|8:30am Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|10am Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|6:30pm Thursday
|Japan (JST)
|9:30am Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|2:30am Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|2:30am Friday
|China (CST)
|8:30am Friday
|India (IST)
|6am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|8:30am Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|3:30am Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|3:30am Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|4:30am Friday
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Thursday, November 20, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (PST)
|8pm Thursday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|4am Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|5am Friday
|United States (ET)
|11pm Thursday
|United States (CT)
|10pm Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|1am Friday
|Australia (AET)
|2pm Friday
|Australia (AWT)
|12pm Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|1:30pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|10pm Thursday
|Japan (JST)
|1pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|6am Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|6am Friday
|China (CST)
|12pm Friday
|India (IST)
|9:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|7am Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|7am Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|8am Friday
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Friday, November 21, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (PST)
|4:30pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|12:30am Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|1:30am Saturday
|United States (ET)
|7:30pm Friday
|United States (CT)
|6:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AET)
|10:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWT)
|8:30am Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|10am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Japan (JST)
|9:30am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|2:30am Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|2:30am Saturday
|China (CST)
|8:30am Saturday
|India (IST)
|6am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|8:30am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|3:30am Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|3:30am Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|4:30am Saturday
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
ANALYSIS: How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas
