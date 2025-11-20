close global

﻿
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Kerry Violet
The on-track action at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Thursday, November 20), with the first two of three practice sessions set to take place before the competitive outings begin on Friday.

Thanks to Vegas hosting a night race, this year's event possesses the quirk of being the only grand prix on the 2025 calendar to take place in local time on a Saturday.

As such, every day in the run up to the main event is also a day earlier than viewers around the globe may be expecting.

We know just how confusing it can be working out what day and time the F1 sessions get underway in Vegas for fans outside of the US - which is where we come in!

This weekend will not be one to miss as reigning champion Max Verstappen could be ruled out of the title race entirely if he fails to pick up nine or more points more than standings leader Lando Norris.

Here is how and when to tune in as the first sessions kick off at the Las Vegas GP.

F1 Practice times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

The first practice session at the Las Vegas GP takes place today (Thursday, November 20) at 4:30pm local time (PST).

FP2 takes place later on at 8pm local time, before attention switches to Friday. The third and final practice session is on Friday, November 21 at 4:30pm local time (PST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Thursday, November 20, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (PST)4:30pm Thursday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)12:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET)1:30am Friday
United States (ET)7:30pm Thursday
United States (CT)6:30pm Thursday
Brazil (BRT)9:30pm Thursday
Australia (AET)10:30am Friday
Australia (AWT)8:30am Friday
Australia (ACT)10am Friday
Mexico (CST)6:30pm Thursday
Japan (JST)9:30am Friday
South Africa (SAST)2:30am Friday
Egypt (EET)2:30am Friday
China (CST)8:30am Friday
India (IST)6am Friday
Singapore (SGT)8:30am Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)3:30am Friday
Turkey (TRT)3:30am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)4:30am Friday

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Thursday, November 20, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (PST)8pm Thursday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)4am Friday
Central European Time (CET)5am Friday
United States (ET)11pm Thursday
United States (CT)10pm Thursday
Brazil (BRT)1am Friday
Australia (AET)2pm Friday
Australia (AWT)12pm Friday
Australia (ACT)1:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST)10pm Thursday
Japan (JST)1pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)6am Friday
Egypt (EET)6am Friday
China (CST)12pm Friday
India (IST)9:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)12pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)7am Friday
Turkey (TRT)7am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)8am Friday

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Friday, November 21, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (PST)4:30pm Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)12:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET)1:30am Saturday
United States (ET)7:30pm Friday
United States (CT)6:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AET)10:30am Saturday
Australia (AWT)8:30am Saturday
Australia (ACT)10am Saturday
Mexico (CST)6:30pm Friday
Japan (JST)9:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)2:30am Saturday
Egypt (EET)2:30am Saturday
China (CST)8:30am Saturday
India (IST)6am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)8:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)3:30am Saturday
Turkey (TRT)3:30am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)4:30am Saturday

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

ANALYSIS: How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas

