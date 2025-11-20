F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The on-track action at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Thursday, November 20), with the first two of three practice sessions set to take place before the competitive outings begin on Friday.

Thanks to Vegas hosting a night race, this year's event possesses the quirk of being the only grand prix on the 2025 calendar to take place in local time on a Saturday.

As such, every day in the run up to the main event is also a day earlier than viewers around the globe may be expecting.

We know just how confusing it can be working out what day and time the F1 sessions get underway in Vegas for fans outside of the US - which is where we come in!

This weekend will not be one to miss as reigning champion Max Verstappen could be ruled out of the title race entirely if he fails to pick up nine or more points more than standings leader Lando Norris.

Here is how and when to tune in as the first sessions kick off at the Las Vegas GP.

F1 Practice times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

The first practice session at the Las Vegas GP takes place today (Thursday, November 20) at 4:30pm local time (PST).

FP2 takes place later on at 8pm local time, before attention switches to Friday. The third and final practice session is on Friday, November 21 at 4:30pm local time (PST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Thursday, November 20, 2025

Location Time Local time (PST) 4:30pm Thursday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:30am Friday Central European Time (CET) 1:30am Friday United States (ET) 7:30pm Thursday United States (CT) 6:30pm Thursday Brazil (BRT) 9:30pm Thursday Australia (AET) 10:30am Friday Australia (AWT) 8:30am Friday Australia (ACT) 10am Friday Mexico (CST) 6:30pm Thursday Japan (JST) 9:30am Friday South Africa (SAST) 2:30am Friday Egypt (EET) 2:30am Friday China (CST) 8:30am Friday India (IST) 6am Friday Singapore (SGT) 8:30am Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:30am Friday Turkey (TRT) 3:30am Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 4:30am Friday

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Thursday, November 20, 2025

Location Time Local time (PST) 8pm Thursday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 4am Friday Central European Time (CET) 5am Friday United States (ET) 11pm Thursday United States (CT) 10pm Thursday Brazil (BRT) 1am Friday Australia (AET) 2pm Friday Australia (AWT) 12pm Friday Australia (ACT) 1:30pm Friday Mexico (CST) 10pm Thursday Japan (JST) 1pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 6am Friday Egypt (EET) 6am Friday China (CST) 12pm Friday India (IST) 9:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 12pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 7am Friday Turkey (TRT) 7am Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 8am Friday

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Friday, November 21, 2025

Location Time Local time (PST) 4:30pm Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:30am Saturday Central European Time (CET) 1:30am Saturday United States (ET) 7:30pm Friday United States (CT) 6:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AET) 10:30am Saturday Australia (AWT) 8:30am Saturday Australia (ACT) 10am Saturday Mexico (CST) 6:30pm Friday Japan (JST) 9:30am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 2:30am Saturday Egypt (EET) 2:30am Saturday China (CST) 8:30am Saturday India (IST) 6am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 8:30am Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 3:30am Saturday Turkey (TRT) 3:30am Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 4:30am Saturday

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

