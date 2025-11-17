F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix uses helicopters for bizarre safety reason

A department of the United States federal government has carried out helicopter flights over the Las Vegas strip ahead of this weekend’s F1 race in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has become one of the city's most anticipated events since the inaugural race was hosted in 2023, and ahead of this year's championship round, helicopters have been sent out to fly above the track to detect suspicious radiation.

The Department of Energy (DOE) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) scheduled choppers to fly over the sport’s newest street track equipped with radiation-sensing technology, a routine procedure often carried out in the area in preparation for large events.

This same practice was carried out ahead of the city's 2024 New Year's Eve celebrations in the interest of public safety, with helicopters flying as low as 300 feet above ground.

Las Vegas Police increase security measures for F1 weekend

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warned local residents of the low-flying aircraft once again earlier this month ahead of the 22nd round of the 2025 F1 campaign.

A post on the department's social media read: "Low Flying Aircraft: Starting tomorrow, November 6, 2025, you may notice a helicopter flying at low altitudes over Las Vegas and the Strip.

"The Department of Energy (DOE) and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will conduct aerial radiological surveys ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"This routine procedure is also conducted during other large events, such as New Year’s Eve, to ensure public safety.

"Thank you for your understanding as these important preparations take place!"

Road closures have also been planned throughout this week as preparations ramp up for F1's return and undercover police are also expected to patrol the track for the Las Vegas GP.

