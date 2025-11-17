FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 heads for Las Vegas this weekend for the 2025 Grand Prix on The Strip, but the sport will do so with a heavy heart.
It does so with the FIA mourning the death of a key figure in the shape of Peter Doggwiler, who was former Secretary General of the organisation which governs F1.
Doggwiler played a major role in the merger of the FIA and the AIT (Alliance Internationale de Tourisme) in 2002, eventually becoming Secretary General.
FIA statement on Doggwiler death
Current FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke about his sadness at the news, and the part that Doggwiler had played in the evolution of the sport.
Writing on social media, he said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Doggwiler, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.
“Peter played a pivotal role in the merger of the FIA and AIT and went on to represent the FIA on the global stage as Secretary General. His leadership, dedication, and vision have left an enduring legacy across the tourism and mobility sector.”
As well as his time as Secretary General, Doggwiler also spent time as FIA Motor Sport Safety Development Fund programmes chairman.
FIA mourns death of key figure ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

- 2 hours ago
