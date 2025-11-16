Max Verstappen admits ENDING his mother's career
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen recently revealed that he played a key role in his mother Sophie Kumpen’s decision to retire from racing.
The Belgian driver was once a strong contender who competed with some of the best in the sport, but she decided to hang up her helmet when she became pregnant with the current Red Bull racer.
Many attribute Max’s success solely to the tough lessons he learned from his father, Jos Verstappen, who was an F1 racer himself between 1994-2003. However, the influence of his mother is often overlooked.
In her prime, Kumpen proved to be a serious competitor who challenged established names, and her talent is something Max has always recognised.
Two parents that are both amazing racers
Speaking to media at the recent United States Grand Prix, Verstappen reminisced about his early years when he received racing advice from both parents.
"My father competed in Formula 1, and my mother raced karts against drivers who eventually made it to F1 - names like Jenson Button and Giancarlo Fisichella," he recalled.
He went on to emphasise that the true racing spirit in his family comes from his mother.
He added: "In all honesty, our real racing genes are on my mum’s side. She never stopped karting."
When asked why she eventually stepped away from racing, Max credited his own presence as the turning point: "That all changed when she got pregnant with me. In a way, I ended her career - all thanks to little old me," he chuckled.
