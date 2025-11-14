It appears that Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua megafight is heading for the rocks, and ‘The Problem Child’ is heading for F1 instead.

The 28-year-old Youtuber is one of the world’s biggest media personalities these days, and also a pro boxer with a record of 12-1.

Earlier this week the world went into meltdown when it was reported Jake is in talks with two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua for a December fight in Miami, live on Netflix.

Fast forward 48 hours though, and things appear to be unravelling swiftly.

Jake Paul out on Joshua, all in on F1

Paul posted on social media on Friday morning to his millions of fans, telling them: “Not holding my breath for 2025. Too many yes men.”

That message appeared to suggest the Joshua fight WILL NOT happen next month, but Paul then confirmed he is though all in on F1. Specifically a trip to Nevada next weekend for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Paul said “F1 next weekend is for sure” as he informed his fans that he will be on The Strip for the glittering motorsport extravaganza.

We expect that news to put one Martin Brundle on red alert as he prepares for his famed gridwalk ahead of next weekend’s race (which starts late Saturday local time, breakfast time Sunday in the UK).

We know next weekend would be a glamourfest, and F1 just added some more.

