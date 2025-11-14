McLaren have confirmed their driver lineup for 2026, which consists of a huge name gunning for glory next season.

Zak Brown's Stateside team Arrow McLaren have announced that Ryan Hunter-Reay will join the team as a fourth driver for the world famous Indy 500 race driving the No. 31 Chevrolet.

The 44-year-old, nicknamed Captain America, will team up with full-time McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard for the the running at Indianapolis next May.

O'Ward finished second for McLaren back in 2024, and now Hunter-Reay will be looking to go one better having won the race himself back in 2014

Ryan Hunter-Reay chasing McLaren Indy 500 glory

“This is an incredible opportunity in so many ways,” Hunter-Reay said. “I’d like to express my gratitude to Zak (Brown), Tony (Kanaan) and the rest of the Arrow McLaren management team for pursuing this partnership and making it a reality.

"It is an honor to represent and drive for one of the most iconic teams in motorsports history, an organisation that spares no effort or resource in the pursuit of being at the pinnacle of the sport and of course, winning the Indy 500.

“After coming so agonisingly close to a shot at the win in last year’s ‘500,’ I am beyond primed and ready to make the absolute most of this partnership.”

McLaren team principal Kanaan added: “Ryan is a great addition to the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and just who we want in that fourth car this coming May alongside Pato, Nolan and Christian.

“He’s an Indy 500 champion – and if you look at our history at McLaren – that's the reason we field a fourth car, to have one more contender in the mix.

“He is a proven winner, and we know he will have a strong chance to win this historic event. Ryan is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had, and we’re very excited to get started with him and have him part of our team into next May.”

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari help Hamilton as team confirm contract extension

Related