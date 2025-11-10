Sky F1 star Ted Kravitz appeared rather bemused at the Brazilian Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri battled against a major distraction in the pre-race proceedings.

The McLaren title contender took a back seat at the papaya F1 squad at this year's championship round in Brazil, with team-mate Lando Norris triumphing over him at every opportunity, picking up every single point on offer in the sprint and main grand prix.

Norris starred in the 21st round of the 2025 campaign, getting a good start off the line on Sunday, converting his pole position into a clean race victory.

Piastri on the other hand got caught up in an incident in the opening stages of the race which not only took out Ferrari star Charles Leclerc but also led to him being on the receiving end of a 10-second penalty from the FIA stewards.

After claiming his seventh victory of the season on Sunday, Piastri only managed to finish down in fifth, with the gap between the two team-mates having now increased to 24 points in the standings.

Piastri at centre of Brazilian GP grid chaos

And prior to the 71-lap event, the Aussie F1 star grappled with a rather off-putting lead up to the Brazilian GP on the ever-chaotic grid.

Sky's pit-lane reporter Kravitz noted prior to lights out that the only way for people to leave the Brazilian grid was to walk right past Piastri, unfortunately at the pivotal moment where he was attempting to get into the zone.

"Every guest on the grid is passing by Oscar and yet still he is trying to keep his focus!" the presenter said.

The McLaren driver really could have done without the influx of people walking past him who could be seen stopping to stare at the 24-year-old, taking pictures and videos in the process.

Driver Team Points Lando Norris McLaren 390 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 Max Verstappen Red Bull 341

