F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix has been provisionally confirmed by the FIA.
After a busy Saturday that saw Lando Norris take the victory in the sprint race, the Brit then also put his McLaren on pole, taking a commanding position in the fight for the drivers' championship.
Now nine points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, Norris has a two-car buffer between himself and the Australian, with Kimi Antonelli starting second for Sunday's main race, and Charles Leclerc in third.
Piastri will line up in fourth, while Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar rounds out the top five.
The other championship protagonist in the shape of four-time world champion Max Verstappen is only set to start in 16th, after a terrible qualifying for Red Bull that saw both he and Yuki Tsunoda knocked out in Q1.
It was the first time since the 2006 Japanese Grand Prix that Red Bull did not have either car in Q2, and the first time since the 2021 Russian GP that Verstappen himself had not made it through to Q2.
Here is the starting grid for the Brazilian GP on Sunday.
F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix
The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, November 9, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BRT)
|2pm Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|5pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|6pm Sunday
|United States (ET)
|12pm Sunday
|United States (CT)
|11am Sunday
|United States (PT)
|9am Sunday
|Australia (AEST)
|3am Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|1am Monday
|Australia (ACST)
|2:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|11am Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|2am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7pm Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|7pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|1am Monday
|India (IST)
|10:30pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|1am Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|8pm Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|8pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|9pm Sunday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.
Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton writes off Brazilian GP weekend after qualifying disaster
- 41 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed
- 3 hours ago
Oscar Piastri FREE burger deal changes after McLaren driver's poor form
- Yesterday 22:57
Max Verstappen stunned after suffering Red Bull humiliation
- Yesterday 21:55
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october