The starting grid for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix has been provisionally confirmed by the FIA.

After a busy Saturday that saw Lando Norris take the victory in the sprint race, the Brit then also put his McLaren on pole, taking a commanding position in the fight for the drivers' championship.

Now nine points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, Norris has a two-car buffer between himself and the Australian, with Kimi Antonelli starting second for Sunday's main race, and Charles Leclerc in third.

Piastri will line up in fourth, while Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar rounds out the top five.

The other championship protagonist in the shape of four-time world champion Max Verstappen is only set to start in 16th, after a terrible qualifying for Red Bull that saw both he and Yuki Tsunoda knocked out in Q1.

It was the first time since the 2006 Japanese Grand Prix that Red Bull did not have either car in Q2, and the first time since the 2021 Russian GP that Verstappen himself had not made it through to Q2.

Here is the starting grid for the Brazilian GP on Sunday.

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, November 9, 2025

Location Time Local time (BRT) 2pm Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 5pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 6pm Sunday United States (ET) 12pm Sunday United States (CT) 11am Sunday United States (PT) 9am Sunday Australia (AEST) 3am Monday Australia (AWST) 1am Monday Australia (ACST) 2:30am Monday Mexico (CST) 11am Sunday Japan (JST) 2am Monday South Africa (SAST) 7pm Sunday Egypt (EET) 7pm Sunday China (CST) 1am Monday India (IST) 10:30pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 1am Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 8pm Sunday Turkey (TRT) 8pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 9pm Sunday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo

Related