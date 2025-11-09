close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Grumpy Piastri and Norris in McLaren kit edited in front of a Brazilian flag themed-paddock background

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sam Cook
Grumpy Piastri and Norris in McLaren kit edited in front of a Brazilian flag themed-paddock background

The starting grid for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix has been provisionally confirmed by the FIA.

After a busy Saturday that saw Lando Norris take the victory in the sprint race, the Brit then also put his McLaren on pole, taking a commanding position in the fight for the drivers' championship.

Now nine points ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, Norris has a two-car buffer between himself and the Australian, with Kimi Antonelli starting second for Sunday's main race, and Charles Leclerc in third.

Piastri will line up in fourth, while Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar rounds out the top five.

The other championship protagonist in the shape of four-time world champion Max Verstappen is only set to start in 16th, after a terrible qualifying for Red Bull that saw both he and Yuki Tsunoda knocked out in Q1.

It was the first time since the 2006 Japanese Grand Prix that Red Bull did not have either car in Q2, and the first time since the 2021 Russian GP that Verstappen himself had not made it through to Q2.

Here is the starting grid for the Brazilian GP on Sunday.

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes
3Charles LeclercFerrari
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren
5Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
6George RussellMercedes
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
8Oliver BearmanHaas
9Pierre GaslyAlpine
10Nico HulkenbergSauber
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
12Alex AlbonWilliams
13Lewis HamiltonFerrari
14Lance StrollAston Martin
15Carlos SainzWilliams
16Max VerstappenRed Bull
17Esteban OconHaas
18Franco ColapintoAlpine
19Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
20Gabriel BortoletoSauber

F1 Race time - Brazilian Grand Prix

The second race of the Brazilian GP weekend takes place today (Sunday, November 9) at 2pm local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, November 9, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BRT)2pm Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)5pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)6pm Sunday
United States (ET)12pm Sunday
United States (CT)11am Sunday
United States (PT)9am Sunday
Australia (AEST)3am Monday
Australia (AWST)1am Monday
Australia (ACST)2:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)11am Sunday
Japan (JST)2am Monday
South Africa (SAST)7pm Sunday
Egypt (EET)7pm Sunday
China (CST)1am Monday
India (IST)10:30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)1am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)8pm Sunday
Turkey (TRT)8pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)9pm Sunday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo

Related

F1 Lando Norris Brazilian Grand Prix

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton writes off Brazilian GP weekend after qualifying disaster
Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton writes off Brazilian GP weekend after qualifying disaster

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned after Interlagos mishap as star driver booed

  • 3 hours ago
Oscar Piastri FREE burger deal changes after McLaren driver's poor form
F1 Off the Track

Oscar Piastri FREE burger deal changes after McLaren driver's poor form

  • Yesterday 22:57
Max Verstappen stunned after suffering Red Bull humiliation
Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen stunned after suffering Red Bull humiliation

  • Yesterday 21:55
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
250.000+ views

F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update

  • 27 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
200.000+ views

Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

  • 30 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x