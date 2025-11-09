Yuki Tsunoda goes in REVERSE during bizarre 'race start' at Brazilian Grand Prix

Pressure gets to us all in different ways. Sometimes it means you can’t answer an easy question on an ITV game show because the ‘studio lights are too bright’.

For others it prevents you from starting your vintage kart for an F1 driver parade in Brazil. Guess which one applies to Yuki Tsunoda (hint: unfortunately he isn't the latest quizmaster to join The Chase).

It is fair to determine that Tsunoda is a driver under pressure. The Japanese star suffered another Q1 exit during qualifying at the Brazilian GP, while both Racing Bulls drivers qualified in the top 10. On top of his plethora of disappointing performances in 2025, Tsunoda hasn’t exactly provided Red Bull with a good reason to retain him next year.

Nevertheless, along with the rest of the F1 grid, Tsunoda enjoyed a brief reprieve from the pressures of the sport with a bit of fun before the Brazilian GP... a drivers' parade in the world’s tiniest vintage karts. Thank you F1.

Tsunoda, Verstappen and Russell cause chaos

Each team were given a kart for their two drivers decked out in their customary colours, with Tsunoda fitting snuggly behind the wheel of the Red Bull inspired kart and Max Verstappen perching alongside.

As the rest of the field rolled away, Tsunoda clearly struggled to get the kart started - presumably the spectre of Helmut Marko loomed large in his mirrors - and the driver panicked and sent the car in reverse.

Eventually the pair managed to get going, and followed the rest of the drivers around the track, with the Red Bull contingent picking up another driver on their travels.

As their kart drifted around the corner Tsunoda was suddenly reduced to a third wheel where the squished driver emerged, flanked by Verstappen and George Russell on either side, whose lanky limbs threatened to envelop Tsunoda entirely.

Tsunoda was obscured by the two drivers as the kart exited the corner, with only Verstappen and Russell's frames in view of the camera (a prophecy perhaps?) rolling into the distance with only a 'Just Married' missing from the yellow bumper to complete the scene.

Have the two rivals finally put aside their differences? If so, simply lovely.

READ MORE: Norris booed AGAIN at Brazilian GP

Related