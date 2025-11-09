Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has written off the remainder of his Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after suffering yet another qualifying disaster.

In his first season with the Scuderia, Hamilton has been frequently out-qualified by team-mate Charles Leclerc, and this weekend at Interlagos was no different.

In Friday's sprint qualifying, the Monegasque driver finished up in P8 whilst Hamilton was ruled out of the session in SQ2 after only going 11th fastest.

On Saturday, Hamilton's qualifying misery continued as the F1 legend suffered another Q2 exit, meaning he will line up for Sunday's race all the way down in P13.

Leclerc on the other hand is set to start the Brazilian GP from the second row having qualified third-fastest in Sao Paulo.

Hamilton gives dejected response to Brazilian GP disaster

With such a tight battle for second in the constructors' standings, Ferrari will need their driver duo to bring home as many points as possible on Sunday as rivals Mercedes have the upper hand with two drivers starting in the top six.

But despite Ferrari dropping to P3 in the team standings after the sprint in Brazil, Hamilton appears to have given up all hope of picking up further points for the Italian F1 team on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his qualifying performance on Saturday, Hamilton said: “Just the way we had it going today. It's the reason why we are here.”

When discussing his chances of having a good race on Sunday, the seven-time champion appeared far from positive, adding: “Not from where I am, that is the weekend over pretty much.”

Perhaps after a good night's sleep, Hamilton will return to the track rejuvenated by the support of the Brazilian crowd with the 40-year-old continuing to prove an immensely popular figure at the grand prix since being granted honorary citizenship in 2022.

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Brazilian Grand Prix times and grid positions in Sao Paulo

Related