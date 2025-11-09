Sunday's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix will produce yet another chance for McLaren star Lando Norris to extend his championship lead over team-mate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Prior to this year's main event at Interlagos, Norris leads the championship by nine points thanks to a win in Saturday's sprint race.

Piastri crashed out of the 100km event in Sao Paulo whilst Max Verstappen finished fourth, meaning the reigning champion has cut the gap between him and the McLaren driver in second place to just 30 points.

And Sunday's grand prix could once again turn the drivers' championship order on its head with Norris on pole, Piastri lining up in P4 and the Dutchman starting the race all the way down in P16.

Below is where you will be able to find the classification for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix once Sunday's race has concluded and the FIA announce a final classification.

Position Driver Team Gap 1 TBD - - 2 TBD - - 3 TBD - - 4 TBD - - 5 TBD - - 6 TBD - - 7 TBD - - 8 TBD - - 9 TBD - - 10 TBD - - 11 TBD - - 12 TBD - - 13 TBD - - 14 TBD - - 15 TBD - - 16 TBD - - 17 TBD - - 18 TBD - - 19 TBD - - 20 TBD - -

Fastest Lap: TBD

Make sure to check back after Sunday's race to see the official final classification order with penalties applied.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been abolished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end of a race in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

