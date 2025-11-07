Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

The fifth sprint race of the season takes places at Interlagos, with an extra eight points on offer for the winner of the mini race.

With just a point separating Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the F1 drivers' standings, every result is crucial in the ongoing title fight and for keeping Max Verstappen at bay.

Not only is the narrative heading into Brazil set to be a thriller, but so too is the weather with rain forecast for Saturday's sprint.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Brazilian GP for free, in what is set to be an exciting weekend of F1 action!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Highlights from Friday's sprint qualifying will be shown on Channel 4 for free at 11:05pm (Friday, November 7), with a repeat on Saturday morning at 10:35am. Lee McKenzie will lead the coverage alongside Mark Webber.

Sprint race and qualifying highlights will then be shown at 10pm on Saturday, November 8 in a full package, with no repeat scheduled.

Finally, highlights from the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast for UK viewers on Channel 4 at 10:15pm on Sunday, November 9, where McKenzie and Webber will once again guide viewers through the action.

If you miss any of the running from the sprint weekend in Brazil, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: Sainz absent at Brazilian GP

Related