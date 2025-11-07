F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo where the sprint format provides a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 season.
Only four rounds remain in the 2025 championship, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen all in contention for the drivers' title.
Following a stunning weekend at the Mexican GP, Norris arrives in Brazil as the in-form driver, but does Piastri have what it takes to once again usurp his team-mate?
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will drive in front of a home crowd for the first time in a Ferrari at the Brazilian GP, where he will hope to score his first F1 podium in scarlet.
Due to the sprint format at the Brazilian GP, only one practice session will take place today (Friday, November 7) making it all the more crucial for drivers to get to grips with the track.
F1 Practice times - Brazilian Grand Prix
The first and only practice session at the Brazilian GP takes place today (Friday, November 7) at 11:30am local time (BRT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, November 7, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BRT)
|11:30am Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|2:30pm Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|3:30pm Friday
|United States (ET)
|9:30am Friday
|United States (CT)
|8:30am Friday
|United States (PT)
|6:30am Friday
|Australia (AET)
|1:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|1am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|11:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|4:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|10:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:30pm Friday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
