F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo where the sprint format provides a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 season.

Only four rounds remain in the 2025 championship, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen all in contention for the drivers' title.

Following a stunning weekend at the Mexican GP, Norris arrives in Brazil as the in-form driver, but does Piastri have what it takes to once again usurp his team-mate?

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will drive in front of a home crowd for the first time in a Ferrari at the Brazilian GP, where he will hope to score his first F1 podium in scarlet.

Due to the sprint format at the Brazilian GP, only one practice session will take place today (Friday, November 7) making it all the more crucial for drivers to get to grips with the track.

F1 Practice times - Brazilian Grand Prix

The first and only practice session at the Brazilian GP takes place today (Friday, November 7) at 11:30am local time (BRT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, November 7, 2025

Location Time Local time (BRT) 11:30am Friday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:30pm Friday Central European Time (CET) 3:30pm Friday United States (ET) 9:30am Friday United States (CT) 8:30am Friday United States (PT) 6:30am Friday Australia (AET) 1:30am Saturday Australia (AWST) 10:30pm Friday Australia (ACT) 1am Saturday Mexico (CST) 8:30am Friday Japan (JST) 11:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 4:30pm Friday Egypt (EET) 4:30pm Friday China (CST) 10:30pm Friday India (IST) 8pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 10:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 5:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:30pm Friday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia *Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

