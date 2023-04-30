F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after chaotic finish in Baku
The final results and classification are now officially confirmed for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a chaotic finish in Baku on Sunday.
For the most part the 51-lap race was pretty uneventful as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen led home a Red Bull 1-2 after easily scorching past pole sitter Charles Leclerc.
But right at the finish there was carnage thanks to a premature pitlane invasion as Esteban Ocon came in for a stop in the dying seconds.
Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident, and now the final results are confirmed.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification was as follows:
1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 1:32:42.436
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +2.137
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +21.217
4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +22.024
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +45.491
6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +46.145
7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +51.617
8. George Russell (Mercedes): +74.240
9. Lando Norris (McLaren): +80.376
10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +83.862
11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +86.501
12. Alex Albon (Williams): +88.623
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +89.729
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +91.332
15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 97.794
16. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +100.943
17. Nico Hulkenberg (Has): 1 LAP
18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 1 LAP
Not Classified
Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): DNF
Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): DNF
Fastest Lap
George Russell (Mercedes): 1:43.370 on lap 51
