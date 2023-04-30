Graham Shaw

Sunday 30 April 2023 18:15

The final results and classification are now officially confirmed for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a chaotic finish in Baku on Sunday.

For the most part the 51-lap race was pretty uneventful as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen led home a Red Bull 1-2 after easily scorching past pole sitter Charles Leclerc.

But right at the finish there was carnage thanks to a premature pitlane invasion as Esteban Ocon came in for a stop in the dying seconds.

Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident, and now the final results are confirmed.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification was as follows:

1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 1:32:42.436

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +2.137

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +21.217

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +22.024

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +45.491

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +46.145

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +51.617

8. George Russell (Mercedes): +74.240

9. Lando Norris (McLaren): +80.376

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +83.862

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +86.501

12. Alex Albon (Williams): +88.623

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +89.729

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +91.332

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 97.794

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +100.943

17. Nico Hulkenberg (Has): 1 LAP

18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 1 LAP

Not Classified

Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): DNF

Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): DNF

Fastest Lap

George Russell (Mercedes): 1:43.370 on lap 51

