Love is clearly in the air this November in F1 with Kelly Piquet sharing her five year anniversary celebrations with Max Verstappen on social media just after fellow star Charles Leclerc announced his engagement.

Leclerc made headlines when he announced his engagement to partner Alexandra Saint Mleux, with the pair becoming increasingly popular figures since their relationship became public in 2023.

November appears to be a special month for F1 stars and their partners, with Kelly Piquet also recently posting that it was in fact her five year anniversary with four-time world champion.

Piquet shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: “There aren’t enough slides to fit all the best moments of the last 5 years.

“So here’s our most recent one — sharing one of our favourite meals, at our happiest, and dreaming of the next 50.”

Are Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet married?

No, Verstappen and Piquet are not married nor are they engaged, but do share a daughter together called Lily Verstappen-Piquet.

Their daughter was born in May this year, growing the Piquet-Verstappen family dynasty and giving Piquet’s first daughter Penelope, a half-sister.

Penelope is not Verstappen’s child, and was born to Piquet and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat in 2019, who split in the same year.

Nevertheless, Verstappen and Penelope have a close bond, often speaking fondly of his stepdaughter in interviews and the youngster has even appeared on the champion’s sim racing live streams.

