F1 championships are like Russian dolls. Sometimes there’s a second, less significant title up for grabs inside a season (the constructors’).

Then after that an even smaller, inconsequential accolade that really only gives a team bragging rights and so on.

Seems as Ferrari aren’t going to take home any major silverware in 2025, it's time to unearth one of those tinier matryoshka dolls, to give Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Fred Vasseur and the rest of the gang a morale boost.

Simmering in the background of an F1 season, like a forgotten pot of pasta on the hob, is the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award, which – believe it or not – is a points paying championship.

Aimed at celebrating teamwork and the ‘unsung heroes’ of F1, the fastest pit stop award offers points to whoever...completes the fastest pit stop in a grand prix!

The good news for Ferrari? They are absolutely dominating at the top of the table, so much so that in the remaining four rounds of the 2025 season it is mathematically impossible for any F1 team to usurp them.

Put that in your papaya and peel it, McLaren!

Ferrari: F1’s pit stop dons

Ferrari are taunting teams at the top of the standings with 515 points after the Mexican Grand Prix, which is 204 more than nearest rivals McLaren in second.

With only 172 points up for grabs, Ferrari can’t be toppled from the top of the standings and will be awarded the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari have secured the fastest pit stop of a race on nine occasions this year, six of which were delivered by Leclerc’s pit crew.

The fastest pit stop of the year, thus far, actually belongs to McLaren and Oscar Piastri however, who delivered an astonishing stop time of 1.91 seconds at the Italian GP.

Coincidentally, McLaren also hold the record for the fastest F1 pit stop ever of 1.80 seconds, achieved by Lando Norris' pit crew at the 2023 Qatar GP.

Still, there are four rounds for Ferrari to take the shine off McLaren, and besides title glory belongs to the Prancing Horses who will have an extra twinkle to their trot at the end of the year.

Ferrari have also finally obliterated Red Bull’s dominance when it comes to the fastest pit stop, with Verstappen’s team taking the award for the past EIGHT seasons.

The last non-Red Bull team to not win the award was Mercedes in 2017. In short? Seriously bonkers that!

