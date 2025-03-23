Fastest F1 Pit Stop: How McLaren Delivered a Lightning-Fast Tire Change

McLaren is legendary on the F1 circuit. The motor superstars have 190 victories and 12 Drivers’ World Championships. Add in nine Constructors’ Championships and you have an iconic piece of Formula 1 history. Another slice that McLaren owns is the fastest F1 pit stop. When races are determined by milli-seconds, every fraction counts, and you can analyze the impact of these moments and more at BetUS.

Who Has the Fastest Pit Stop in F1 History?

McLaren is the team with the fastest Formula 1 pit stop. Incredibly, the McLaren group did its work in 1.8 seconds in 2023. The record was set at the Qatar Grand Prix and eclipsed the mark set by Max Verstappen Red Bull at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019.

Carandbike explained that the old mark was 1.82 seconds and was set with 13-inch wheels. When McLaren lowered the record by .02 seconds. What made this accomplishment more remarkable was the F1 pit stop was done with 18-inch wheels, which are considerably heavier.

What Impacts F1 Pit Spot Times?

Think of the pit stop as auto racing’s coordinating ballets. The members of the pit crews each have responsibilities that must be done in concert. If any one person’s work is off, the pit stop will be impacted in a negative way. Precision is key. In F1, the average pit stop takes 2-3 seconds. The F1 pilot stop involves a lot of high-tech and practice. Think high-tech wheel guns propelled by air and a fuel connection that fits perfectly leaving no room for error. There is no refueling in F1 races so that increases the speed of these stops considerably.

Speaking of mistakes, the driver plays a critical role in setting the stage for the work. He must find the correct pit box and stop exactly where the team expects.

What Roles Comprise an F1 Pit Crew?

Motorsporttickets took people through what pit crew members do:

● Front and back jacks: These help lift the car to allow tires to be changed. They need to be prepared to jack the car up and let it down when the process is complete. Oh, and they have to get out of the way of the car and driver as it leaves the pit box.

● Steadier/side jack: Responsible for keeping the car’s balance as it is lifted in the air by the front jack. The last thing anyone needs is the car to fall off the jack or fail and tilt to the pavement on one side or the other.

● Front wing flap adjust: Many times you will see a crew member at the front of the car turn a dial or notch. That must be done quickly and precisely to give the driver whatever he needs to make the car easier to handle. Again, this person must stand clear of the front of the car.

● Lollipop Man: This person will have his hand up to let the driver know when to remain stopped in pit lane and then will give a quick signal to let him know it is time to go, go, go.

● Tire changers: Among the 22 members of an F1 pit team are people who take off tires and people who put them on the car. This again needs to be exact. Twelve crew members change the tires, with three people working on each. One person will be loosening and tightening the wheel nut, another will be taking off the old tyre while the third puts on the new tire.

Which Driver Has the Slowest Pit Stop in F1 History?

The slowest pit stop in F1 history is hard to believe. How about 43 hours and 15 minutes? In 2021 Valleri Bottas came in and it took almost two days to figure out and execute what was needed to fix the car. The problem was a stuck wheel on the car’s front right tire.

Yes, folks, it took more than 43 hours for Bottas’ car to be fixed.

When speaking about a car that exited the race and returned for a slow stop, Sergio Perez tops the list for bad work. A series of incidents led him off the track in the 2023 Japan Grand Prix. More than 41 minutes later he returned to the course in a futile effort to compete.

Who Has the Fastest Laps in F1 History?

All F1 Courses are Different so it is impossible to compare fastest laps from course to course. What is generally regarded as the fastest lap/laps in the sport’s history belong to Lewis Hamilton. He was clocked at 165 mph during qualifying for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix over a lap.

Related