Aston Martin’s accounts have entered the public domain through the UK’s Companies House, which in turn has offered an insight into Lance Stroll’s F1 salary.

AMR GP Limited, a subsidiary of AMR Performance Group Ltd., published their full accounts from 2024 which contained an interesting section regarding Stroll.

According to Companies House, AMR GP is in contract with Golden Eagle Racing Limited, the company which houses Stroll’s racing activities.

Golden Eagle Racing Ltd. was paid $12.3 million dollars for the 2024 F1 season, an increase from $5,608,000 in 2023. This suggests that Stroll’s salary was doubled between 2023 and 2024.

However, this figure should not be understood as Stroll’s exact salary, with a number of factors needed to be taken into consideration.

These figures appear to take into account other services linked to the Canadian driver such as nutritionists, management and physiotherapists.

Why was Stroll’s salary included in the report?

Driver salaries are not usually in the public domain, but because Stroll is the son of director L S Strulovich - or as he is publicly known Lawrence Stroll - they are included in the report.

Stroll’s Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso, does not have his salary identified in the report. However, on the same page as Stroll’s financial details, there was mention of the Spaniard.

The accounts stated: “Under the terms of the sponsorship agreement Aston Martin is required to provide one fleet vehicle to each racing driver free of charge.”

In 2024, the report suggests that Aston Martin received a sponsorship income of $500,000 from Golden Eagle Racing Ltd, the same amount during 2023.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari seat at risk as driver warned on Alonso criticism

Related