Audi trigger F1 confusion as team takeover looms

Audi have launched their social media pages ahead of their F1 debut in 2026, and have also sparked some confusion by teasing a mysterious update.

The German car manufacturer is set to take over Sauber at the end of this season, with preparations already ramping up.

Audi have been working on their power units - they will also become an F1 power unit supplier - for several years now, and have been slowly putting the pieces together for their takeover, with Mattia Binotto installed as the head of the project, and former Red Bull man Jonathan Wheatley as team principal.

It means they have a wealth of experience to bring the new project to life, on top of the fact that they will also keep Sauber's current driver lineup of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Sauber have suffered a dismal few years, finishing ninth in the standings in 2023, 10th out of 10 in 2024, and currently sitting ninth in this year's constructors' championship.

However, there is real hope that the outfit will be taken to the next level by the takeover from Audi, and can challenge the sport's elite for championships in the near future.

Now, Audi F1 have launched their social media pages, and their first post detailed Audi's illustrious motorsport history over the last century, which they've said has 'led' them to F1.

It also teased a future update, with the date of November 12 being cryptically mentioned at the end of the video.

But, that in itself caused confusion, with some fans pointing out that it could mean December 11, if it was in a US-style format. However, Audi replied to a comment from a confused user to confirm that it was indeed November 12 that would mark the date to bring clarity to fans over the next exciting piece of the puzzle.

Audi and Cadillac new names on 2026 grid

While Audi is not an entirely new outfit, they will be one of two new names on the grid in 2026, with Cadillac joining the sport for their first season.

The American car manufacturer will also join Audi as a power unit manufacturer, but not until 2028, with the team instead using Ferrari power units for their first two seasons in the sport.

Cadillac have already admitted that they will likely be last in the pecking order in 2026 due to them joining the sport and having to find an entirely new crew, but Audi are taking over an already established outfit, and one that has had a pretty decent 2025.

They've scored 60 points so far with four grands prix remaining, and have even claimed a podium, through Hulkenberg at the British Grand Prix in July.

