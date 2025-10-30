Watch out Lewis Hamilton! Ferrari star officially promoted after dominant title win
Young Ferrari driver Rafael Camara has had his promotion to F2 confirmed, after taking a dominant victory in the F3 championship this year.
The 20-year-old smashed the series record with five pole positions in 2025, while his four race wins of the year are the joint most in the series' history, tied with Dennis Hauger in 2021.
Camara will drive for Invicta Racing in 2026, the organisation which won the F2 team championship in 2024 and currently leads the way in 2025, and was also the home of Gabriel Bortoleto when he won the 2024 drivers' championship.
While he's not likely to be given an F1 race seat by Ferrari any time soon, Camara's F3 title puts him in promising company – with Bortoleto and 2020 champion Oscar Piastri both impressing in F1, while Robert Schwartzman and Dennis Hauger are contracted to race in IndyCar in 2026.
Camara 'honoured' to join new team
In a statement announcing his move to Invicta, Camara said: “I’m very proud to be joining Invicta Racing for my first season in Formula 2. Over the past few years, this team has become the top target for any driver who wants to race in F2 and has shown time and again that it knows how to develop young drivers.
“To follow Gabriel Bortoleto and Leonardo Fornaroli in making this step as Formula 3 champion is a huge honour. After an incredible season in F3 this year, I feel ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”
Team principal James Robinson added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rafael to Invicta Racing for 2026. At every stage of his career to date, he’s shown pace, consistency, and maturity, delivering outstanding results that really speak for themselves.
“To have the reigning Formula 3 champion join the team for a third consecutive season underlines our commitment to providing the very best young talent with a platform to perform at the highest level, and we’re very excited to see what Rafael can achieve next season.”
