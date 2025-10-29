George Russell slams F1 rivals 'lawnmower racing' at Mexican GP

George Russell has slammed his F1 rivals’ liberal application of the racing rules at the Mexican Grand Prix, branding it ‘lawnmower racing’.

Sunday’s race got off to a chaotic start when Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen all battled for the lead going into Turn 1.

As a result of four F1 cars going side-by-side into the narrow Turn 1 - who would have thought it - both Verstappen and Leclerc were forced off the track and cut the corner.

The opening lap chaos left Russell unhappy however, finishing the race a disappointing seventh, after the jumble of cars cost him early position.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, he said: “I don't understand how three drivers can cut the first corner and just continue in the position they entered.

“It's like, allowing you to risk everything, but you just have a get-out-of-jail-free card if you get it wrong.”

Russell slams rivals

When Russell was asked about the lack of consistency in stewarding decisions, referring to Hamilton’s 10-second time penalty for the leaving the track and gaining an advantage, the Mercedes star criticised his rivals’ racing style.

“Well, I think it holds me down to the circuit. You know, if there is this get-out-of-jail-free card… If there was gravel, no one would be there,” he said.

“We've seen it almost every year we've been here. I think it was Carlos [Sainz] last year, Charles the year before, Lewis 10 years ago. It's like a lawnmower racing.

“Something needs to change there. Because as I said, if you can just send it down the outside, you can either make it stick or you just cut the grass and you return in the position you were in before. That's not really how it should be.”

Russell also added to the media: “Leclerc just made no attempt to stay on the track. Verstappen, obviously, just full risk, and got it wrong but continued in his place. The guys who did the right thing were the ones who came off worst.”

