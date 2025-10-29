Sky Sports F1 pundit wants change after 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton penalty
A Sky Sports commentator has called for a change to F1 regulations, after a penalty handed down to Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion received a ten-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when he rejoined the track ahead of Max Verstappen, after going off at Turn 4.
It was made clear that the penalty applied to the Ferrari star wasn't due to him failing to use the escape road as instructed, but for the fact that he rejoined ahead of Verstappen and failed to give the place back.
Hamilton complained vociferously about the penalty on team radio and after the race, with Sky Sports' Karun Chandhok backing him up when looking back on the race, and also calling for the Driving Standard Guidelines to be tweaked by the relevant authorities.
Sky Sports F1 pundit: Hamilton penalty was harsh
Captioning a video on Instagram wrapping up the weekend's action, Chandhok wrote: "Some reflections on the drama and controversial incidents from Mexico….
"As I’ve said before, the Driving Standard Guidelines still need to be improved in my opinion and the Max vs Lewis battle highlighted the 'race to apex' again.
"The 10 seconds for Lewis seemed harsh - he was not penalised for the incident, but for gaining an advantage from going off track. 5 seconds would have been more appropriate IMO."
In the event, the penalty stuck and functionally ruined the Brit's race, leaving him down the field and fighting for eighth place, as opposed to battling Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for his first Ferrari grand prix podium.
