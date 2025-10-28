Racer in 'stable' condition following horror crash

Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler is reportedly in a critical but stable condition following an accident at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Dettwiler made contact with champion Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap ahead of the race, and both riders were lifted from the scene of the crash by a helicopter.

While it has been confirmed that Rueda had suffered concussion and a fracture to his hand, Dettwiler has undergone surgery in Kuala Lumpur.

The Swiss rider’s team, CIP Green Power, provided an insight into his condition in their latest social media post, where they wrote: "Noah has undergone several surgeries in the last few hours, which went well.

"According to the doctors in charge, his condition is stable but still critical.

“We appreciate your understanding and ask that Noah and his family’s privacy be respected. Thank you for all your incredible support and messages.”

The decision to start Sunday’s 10-lap Moto3 race at Sepang was criticised by MotoGP and Ducati rider, Francesco Bagnaia.

He said: "To let the young riders [in Moto3] do a 10-lap race in those conditions after seeing helicopters going away with two of them, it's not a perfect idea. I would never understand it, but it's what it is.

"Luckily, I'm not the one that needs to make these kinds of decisions, I think different things are done in a way that I would not do, but it is what it is."

Moto3 is the entry class into Grand Prix motorcycle racing, with Moto2 the intermediate class and Moto GP the premier class. Moto3 can act as a feeder series, helping young talent to develop and progress in motorcycle racing.

