FIA release statement after Liam Lawson 'could've killed' two F1 marshals
FIA release statement after Liam Lawson 'could've killed' two F1 marshals
The FIA have released a statement after two F1 marshals were on track during green flag conditions at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.
On the third lap of the race, Liam Lawson entered Turn 1 after a pit stop to replace a front wing, when two marshals suddenly ran out across the track in front of him.
Race marshals were out on track to clear debris, but no safety measures, such as a yellow flag in the sector, were deployed to alert teams or drivers to their presence during racing conditions.
Thankfully, Lawson avoided contact with the marshals and they left the track unscathed, but there is no doubt the incident could have caused serious harm if the Racing Bulls star had been driving any faster.
The fear and anger in Lawson’s voice could be heard over team radio when confronted by the marshals, where he said: "Mate...Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?
"I could have f***ing killed them mate."
Following the Mexican GP, a spokesperson from F1’s governing body the FIA released a statement, and confirmed they are investigating the incident.
The statement read: "Following a Turn 1 incident, race control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner.
"On lap three, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed Turn 1.
"As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded, and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point."
FIA to investigate marshal incident at Mexican GP
The FIA also added their support for the work of race marshals, who are composed of local volunteers during a race weekend.
"We would like to underline our respect and appreciation for the local ASN, OMDAI [Mexico's organising body], as well as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and their marshals, who are volunteers and play a vital role in the safe and successful running of our sport," the spokesperson continued
"Their professionalism and dedication are invaluable to every event we stage."
Speaking to the media after the race, Lawson was clearly outraged at the breakdown in communication at the Mexican GP and hoped that a similar situation would not occur in the future.
"I honestly couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said. [I] came out on a new set of hards, and then I got to Turn 1 and there were just two dudes running across the track. I nearly hit one of them, honestly, it was so dangerous.
"Obviously there's been a miscommunication somewhere but I've never experienced that before, and I haven't really seen that in the past. It's pretty unacceptable.
"We can't understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that. I have no idea why, I'm sure we'll get some sort of explanation, but it really can't happen again."
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues immediate response as Lando Norris BOOED after Mexican GP
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 33 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october