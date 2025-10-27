The FIA have released a statement after two F1 marshals were on track during green flag conditions at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

On the third lap of the race, Liam Lawson entered Turn 1 after a pit stop to replace a front wing, when two marshals suddenly ran out across the track in front of him.

Race marshals were out on track to clear debris, but no safety measures, such as a yellow flag in the sector, were deployed to alert teams or drivers to their presence during racing conditions.

Thankfully, Lawson avoided contact with the marshals and they left the track unscathed, but there is no doubt the incident could have caused serious harm if the Racing Bulls star had been driving any faster.

The fear and anger in Lawson’s voice could be heard over team radio when confronted by the marshals, where he said: "Mate...Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?

"I could have f***ing killed them mate."

Following the Mexican GP, a spokesperson from F1’s governing body the FIA released a statement, and confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The statement read: "Following a Turn 1 incident, race control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner.

"On lap three, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed Turn 1.

"As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded, and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point."

FIA to investigate marshal incident at Mexican GP

The FIA also added their support for the work of race marshals, who are composed of local volunteers during a race weekend.

"We would like to underline our respect and appreciation for the local ASN, OMDAI [Mexico's organising body], as well as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and their marshals, who are volunteers and play a vital role in the safe and successful running of our sport," the spokesperson continued

"Their professionalism and dedication are invaluable to every event we stage."

Speaking to the media after the race, Lawson was clearly outraged at the breakdown in communication at the Mexican GP and hoped that a similar situation would not occur in the future.

"I honestly couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said. [I] came out on a new set of hards, and then I got to Turn 1 and there were just two dudes running across the track. I nearly hit one of them, honestly, it was so dangerous.

"Obviously there's been a miscommunication somewhere but I've never experienced that before, and I haven't really seen that in the past. It's pretty unacceptable.

"We can't understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that. I have no idea why, I'm sure we'll get some sort of explanation, but it really can't happen again."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues immediate response as Lando Norris BOOED after Mexican GP

Related